Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (October 1-3, 2026)

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Taibat Olaniyan | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: If you're looking for ways to make the most of your weekend in Qatar, here are some events and activities worth checking out.

Plan a day out with your family, try something new, unwind, or explore the variety of events happening across the country this weekend.

Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition

Until October 3, 2026 | Weekdays: 12pm-10pm; Fridays: 3pm -10pm.

DECC

This year's edition of the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition returns with a refreshed design and elevated layout. Visitors will experience a modern, immersive environment where luxury meets elegance, connecting affluent collectors, regional buyers, and international visitors with the finest jewelry and watches.

Find out more about DJWE 2026 here

Geekend

Until October 3, 2026 | 3pm-11pm

Geekdom Building, Lusail Boulevard

Geekend is set to bring Qatar's creative communities together for three days of art, games, stories and entertainment.

This edition will shine a spotlight on artists, featuring art-inspired activities and competitions alongside the event's popular attractions, including the Geekend Market, showcasing original artwork, crafts and collectibles from local creators, as well as a new edition of its popular Escape Room.

Visitors can also enjoy board games, workshops, community art walls, trivia, karaoke and live performances on the Geekend stage. Activities will run throughout the event's opening hours, offering visitors plenty of opportunities to participate, create and explore.

Tickets start at QR25. Click here to buy ticket

Qatar Premiere of Gershwin's An American in Paris

October 1, 2026 | 7:30pm-9:30pm

Qatar National Convention Center

Two-time Opus Klassik winner Marcus Bosch will lead the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra in an evening of music inspired by three distinct worlds.

The programme opens with Stravinsky's The Firebird Suite, a captivating fairy-tale score filled with magic and drama. Following the interval, Bosch will conduct Gershwin's lively An American in Paris, making its Qatar premiere, before concluding with Catfish Row, the symphonic suite based on Porgy and Bess.

Ticket prices starts from QR200. To purchase your ticket, click here

Savage Line 2026

October 3, 2026 | 10am - 8pm

West Walk, Al Rayyan

Spanning approximately 200–250m through West Walk, Savage Line enters 2026 with a race format built around direct competition.

The course features 10 challenging obstacles designed to test competitors' speed, strength, grip, coordination, endurance and power under pressure.

Two competitors race head-to-head on parallel tracks, tackling a series of demanding obstacles before reaching the final buzzer.

To learn more about Savage Line 2026, click on this link

Viksit Bharat Run 2026

October 2, 2026 | 6am

DPS Monarch School, Al Wukair

The run is open to families friends and running enthusiasts brought together by the Embassy of India in collaboration with Indian Sports Centre. Runners are encouraged to come in comfortable sports wear and running shoes.

Registration is free. Click on this link to register

Longines Hathab Qatar Equestrian Tour

Until October 3, 2026 | 5pm-8pm

Qatar Equestrian and Modern Pentathlon Federation

The three-day tour gives riders an opportunity to familiarise themselves with the arena courses ahead of the competitions, which feature several categories, including the Amateur Class, Silver Tour, Future Riders, Open Class and Gold Tour, with individual and team events.

Saturday's programme will feature the Future Riders and Bronze Tour competitions, followed by the Diamond Tour at 8pm, bringing the first round of the three-day event to a close.

First Qatar Asian Junior Tournament 14 Yrs and U Tennis

Until October 3, 2026

Khalifa Intl Tennis & Squash Complex

The next generation of tennis talent take to the court in an exciting junior tournament, showcasing skill, passion and sportsmanship as young players compete for victory.

Click here for more details on this event

The International Ice Cream Show

Until October 3, 2026 | 4:30pm; 6pm & 7:30pm

Oasis stage, Mall of Qatar

The International Ice Cream Show offers a fun-filled experience that combines live entertainment, interactive science and plenty of ice cream.

The show features colourful visuals, playful characters, live experiments and surprising discoveries designed for both children and adults.

For more information, click here

Story Time at the MIA Library

October 3, 2026 | 11am - 12pm

Museum of Islamic Art Library

This monthly storytime session for toddlers and children aged 3 to 8 years is inspired by current exhibitions and Qatar's diverse cultural communities, featuring a reading of Ibn Sina from the Museums of Geniuses series.

The series will introduce young readers to the renowned Muslim scholar and physician. The storytelling will be followed by a creative activity inspired by this month's MIA Library theme: Uzbekistan.

The session will be English and Arabic languages and entry is free however registration is required. You can register here

Nasta'liq Calligraphy (Beginners)

October 3, 2026 | 11am–1pm

Education Centre in Museum of Islamic Art

Led by Hussein Ammar Ahmad, the workshop explore the intricate designs and distinctive lettering of the Iranian-founded Nasta'liq script.

This beginner-friendly workshop offers participants an introduction to the fundamentals of Nasta'liq calligraphy and is particularly suitable for beginners.

Developed in Iran and the Ottoman states in the 15th century by renowned Iranian calligrapher Mir Ali al-Tabrizi, Nasta'liq known as Naskh Tal'eq in Iran and Tal'iq in the Ottoman Empire is celebrated for its elegance, precise letter proportions and clarity.

Free to attend, registration is required.

MIA Majlis Film Club Film Discussion October 1, 2026 | 5 - 6pm

Museum of Islamic Art Library

The Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) Library Film Club brings cinema enthusiasts together to explore Islamic art, culture and history through film.

This month's screening features Aralkum by Daniel Asadi Faezi and Mila Zhluktenko, a film that explores the environmental devastation of the Aral Sea and the lives of communities adapting to its transformed landscape.

The screening will be followed by a curator-led tour of Uzbekistan: Heritage in Motion, led by Reem Aboughazala, Assistant Curator at the Museum of Islamic Art.

The tour is exclusively available to Film Club members. To Learn more, click here

The Murshidi Program: Academic & Career Mentoring October 3, 2026 | 10am-1pm

Qatar National Library, Main Plaza

Qatar National Library mentorship programme for teenagers connects students with accomplished professionals and leaders from Education City, its distinguished alumni network and other leading institutions in Qatar.

Participants will receive one-on-one guidance from experienced mentors, along with personalised advice on university applications, scholarships, career planning and navigating academic and professional environments.

The programme is offered in both Arabic and English. Register here