Amir Sends Congratulations To Presidents Of Cyprus, Palau

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to the President of the Republic of Cyprus HE Dr. Nikos Christodoulides on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

Similarly, the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to the President of the Republic of Palau HE Surangel S. Whipps Jr. on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.