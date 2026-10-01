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Qatar, Finland Discuss Cooperation

Qatar, Finland Discuss Cooperation


2026-10-01 04:05:47
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari met yesterday with Under-Secretary of State for International Trade at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Finland H E Jarno Syrjala, who is visiting the country. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, particularly in fields of defence, security, technology, economy, and investment. They also discussed the latest regional developments as well as several topics of mutual interest.

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The Peninsula

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