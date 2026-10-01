Awqaf Ministry To Organise Second 'Kuttab Al Ummah' Forum On Oct 5

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The Peninsula

Doha: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, in collaboration with Qatar University, will organise the second“Kuttab Al Ummah” forum on October 5 and 6, 2026, to examine the intellectual contributions of the Kuttab Al Ummah book series.

Held under the theme“Kuttab Al Ummah: A Civilisational Project in a Turbulent World”, the forum will take place at the College of Law halls at Qatar University, bringing together researchers, academics and specialists to discuss Islamic thought, identity and the future of knowledge.

The event is organised by the Ministry's Department of Islamic Research and Studies in cooperation with Qatar University's College of Sharia and Islamic Studies and Ibn Khaldon Center for Humanities and Social Sciences.

The forum aims to build on more than four decades of intellectual contributions by the Kuttab Al Ummah series, examining its role in shaping Islamic thought, strengthening cultural identity and addressing contemporary intellectual and civilisational issues from an Islamic perspective.

The programme will feature four main research themes. The first will examine contemporary Islamic discourse, focusing on the series' contributions to renewing its content and approaches and strengthening its ability to address current intellectual and cultural challenges.

The second theme,“Our Identity Amid Globalisation and the Challenges of Westernisation”, will explore efforts to preserve Islamic identity, reinforce cultural and intellectual foundations, and strengthen social cohesion amid rapid global changes.

The third,“Divine Laws in the Self and the Universe”, will examine the principles governing individuals, societies and historical developments, highlighting their significance in understanding social and civilisational change.

The fourth theme will focus on the jurisprudence of balancing competing considerations and setting priorities, exploring how this approach can support balanced thinking, informed decision-making and effective planning for the future.