CRA Launches Public Consultation On Draft Universal Service Policy

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) has launched a public consultation on the draft Universal Service Policy, as part of its efforts to enhance digital inclusion and ensure the availability of basic telecommunications services to all individuals and business sector in Qatar.

The consultation provides stakeholders and other interested parties with an opportunity to submit their views and comments on the draft Policy. The consultation period will end on October 20, 2026.

The draft Universal Service Policy aims to ensure the availability of basic telecommunications services at permanent residences and permanent business locations across Qatar, promoting digital inclusion and enabling consumers to fully participate in and benefit from the digital society. Universal Service includes broadband internet data service, as well as basic incoming voice calls and SMS, as defined in the Policy.

The drafted Policy establishes the scope of Universal Service, delivery mechanisms, and telecom Service Provider obligations, along with quality-of-service requirements and regulatory oversight. It also includes measures to enable eligible consumers to obtain Universal Service and considers the affordability of services for low-income consumers, while setting minimum speed and quality-of-service requirements in accordance with the Policy.

The launch of the drafted Policy forms part of CRA's efforts to, keeping pace with economic, social, and technological developments and contributing to QNV 2030.