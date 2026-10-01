Qatar Tourism Unveils Packed Events Programme For October

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Tourism has announced a packed programme bringing together live music, theatre and comedy, international exhibitions, major sporting competitions and family-friendly experiences throughout October.

In a statement today, Qatar Tourism said Qatar Calendar offers a wide range of events throughout the month, from Lusail Boulevard to Fuwairit Kite Beach, with the programme concluding with the start of Qatar Sustainability Week on October 31.

Family-friendly entertainment continues into October, with Fuwairit Break running until October 17. Geekend will also bring three days of activities to the Geekdom Building at Lusail Boulevard from October 1-3, while Mall of Qatar will host the MOQ Drift Show 2026 from October 21-31.

In sports events and competitions, West Walk will host Savage Line 2026 on October 3, while the 5K Dash returns to Lusail Boulevard for its third edition on October 10. FIP Promises Aspire Academy Padel will be held at Aspire from October 15-18, while Old Doha Port will welcome the QTRI Old Doha Port Aquathlon and National Aquathlon Championship 2026 on October 17.

In the same context, Doha will see the world's top 10-ball players compete at the Qatar World Cup 10-Ball 2026, while Lusail International Circuit will host the Qatar International Baja 2026 from October 28-31.

In arts, culture and exhibitions, the Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition 2026 will continue at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center until October 3, while AlHazm Galleria will host the 9th Edition of Zinatha Exhibition. Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel will also host CardzCon on October 9-10.

In the business and specialized exhibitions sector, Hospitality Qatar 2026 will return for its 11th edition at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center from October 12-14, bringing together professionals from the hospitality, food, beverage and tourism sectors. The same venue will host Milipol Qatar 2026, showcasing the latest innovations and technologies in security and defence, from October 20-22.

The 7th Edition of the Build Your House Exhibition 2026 will take place at Qatar National Convention Centre from October 26-28.

Rounding off the month, the 11th edition of Qatar Sustainability Week, organised by Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future, a member of Qatar Foundation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, will take place across multiple locations throughout the country from October 31-November 7.