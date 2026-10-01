Qatar National Library Unveils Diverse October Programme

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: This October, Qatar National Library hosts a thought-provoking month of programming that bridges the past and the future, from preserving the region's collective memory to exploring the different cultures around the world with Year of Culture 2026 events.

A celebration of World White Cane Day on October 3 sets the month in motion. Organised in collaboration with the Al-Noor Centre for the Blind, the event highlights the white cane as a symbol of independence and mobility through engaging activities and collaborative outreach, raising awareness of the importance of building an inclusive society.

Every Monday, starting October 5, the Library invites children to“Year of Culture 2026: Storytime 'Maryam in Canada.'” The sessions celebrate the Qatar, Canada, and Mexico 2026 Year of Culture through stories and an interactive bingo game. Children will explore the cultures of the three countries, complete simple activities, and take on bingo challenges for a chance to win themed prizes.

On October 14 and 15, the Library hosts the fifth edition of the“Libraries Lead Forum 2026,” under the theme“Reimagining Libraries as Social Infrastructure.” The forum will explore how libraries can serve as inclusive, community-centered spaces that strengthen connections, bridge the digital divide, and support lifelong learning. Ahead of the main event, a pre-forum workshop on October 13, led by information science expert Dr. Kholoud Ali Sahari, will equip attendees with design methods to collaboratively reimagine these spaces.

Public history becomes the focal point mid-month with the Middle East History Conference on October 19 and 20. Co-organised with North Carolina State University's Khayrallah Center for Lebanese Diaspora Studies, the two-day event gathers scholars to explore the role of public history, including personal and family archives, in shaping the region's collective memory.

The historical focus continues on October 26 as Dr. Giancarlo Casale, Professor of History at the European University Institute, delivers a lecture titled“The Many Worlds of Hajji Ahmad.” The lecture will unravel the story behind a 1559 Ottoman Turkish world map and what it reveals about the Ottoman Empire's global relationships.

The Library also continues its call for submissions for the second cycle of the“Keys to Palestine” community project. Open to contributors worldwide until December 31, 2026, this cycle invites artists, writers, and content creators to submit personal narratives, photographs, and archival materials that document lived Palestinian experiences and preserve community history for generations to come.