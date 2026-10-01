Carnegie Mellon Qatar Hosts 'Reboot The Earth' Hackathon

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: More than 100 participants from across Qatar gathered for Reboot the Earth, a four-day hackathon led by the United Nations Office of Information and Communications Technology (UN OICT) and the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) and hosted by Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q).

The competition was organised by the Hamad Bin Jassim Centre for Computer Science Education (HBJ Centre), which is a collaboration between CMU-Q and the Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation.

The event is part of a global initiative, which brings together young innovators to develop technology-driven solutions that address the global climate crisis. CMU-Q is a Qatar Foundation partner university.

This year's theme,“Sustainability and Environmental Innovation,” included two core challenges: to find an AI solution to evaluate and recommend site and crop suitability, or to find an AI solution for cold-chain monitoring and food-loss reduction.

“One small spark of an idea has led to every new advancement, invention, or innovation in history. Hackathons encourage intelligent, skillful and thoughtful people to find those sparks that may one day make a big impact,” said dean of CMU-Q, Michael Trick.“The Reboot the Earth hackathon was a great starting point, and I sincerely hope each participant will continue to nurture these ideas for technology to enhance sustainability.”

Rebooth the Earth drew 110 participants on 22 teams to engage in intensive collaborative sessions. These teams comprised a diverse group of high school students, university students, and industry professionals from across Qatar.

During the four-day event, experts from key regional and international bodies served as subject matter experts, technical mentors, and judges, including: Carnegie Mellon Libraries, Earthna, Education Above All, Hassad Food, Qatar Computing Research Institute, Qatar Environment and Energy Research Institute, Qatar University, Saarland University, Sidra Medicine, Snoonu, UBS, UNICEF Office of Innovation, and University of Doha for Science and Technology.

All 22 teams produced and deployed functional prototypes, with two ultimately named co-champions. The winning teams included students from the American School of Doha, Philippine School Doha, Qatar University, and University of Doha Science and Technology.

“The Reboot the Earth initiative provides a unique platform for young innovators to tackle the most significant challenges of our time,” said Mithusa Kajendran, open source adoption consultant, United Nations Office of Information and Communications Technology.“The creativity and dedication demonstrated by these participants give us hope for a sustainable future driven by technological advancement.”