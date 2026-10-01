October To Bring Milder Weather, Morning Fog To Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: October marks a transition to milder weather in Doha, with the daily mean temperature reaching 29.8°C.

The Qatar Meteorology Department in a climate information released on its social media stated that the month (October) recorded a lowest temperature of 16.6°C in 1975 and a highest of 43.4°C in 1967.

The department said the month regarded as second month of autumn has the chance of cumulus cloud formation increasing during the afternoon, while fog may form in the early morning, particularly in inland areas.

Winds are generally variable, mainly northwesterly to northeasterly, while land and sea breezes become more frequent during the month.

Meanwhile, there is marine warning for today, as the wave height ranges between 4-8 feet