Qatardebate Examines Local Consulting Sector Landscape At 'Qatar Connects' Session

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QatarDebate Center, founded by Qatar Foundation (QF), hosted the fourth panel discussion in its“Qatar Connects” series under the theme,“Can We Build a Local Consulting Sector with Global Standards?” at Multaqa (Education City Student Center).

Moderated by Adeeb Al-Shabrami, the session examined Qatar's evolving consulting landscape and the role of international consulting firms in supporting government institutions and the private sector. Discussions focused on the gap between local and international firms, including technical capabilities, specialised expertise, client confidence and the ability to undertake large and complex projects.

The panel also explored the role of international firms in knowledge transfer and the employment and development of national talent, and how their presence can contribute to strengthening local capabilities and enabling Qatari firms to expand their expertise and capacity.

The session featured Qatari entrepreneur Founder and CEO of Strategy Hub for strategic consulting and policy formation, Amna Al-Thani. Drawing on her experience, she discussed the key milestones in establishing and growing her company, including securing its first clients, delivering initial projects and making strategic decisions that supported its expansion.

Director of Administration and Strategy at QatarDebate Center, Abdulrahman Al-Subaie said,“Addressing the current state of the local consulting sector is of great importance. Through this session, we seek to explore ways to bridge the gap between local and international firms while harnessing our deep understanding of the Qatari market to develop national capabilities equipped to deliver major and complex projects.”

Strategic Initiatives Lead at QatarDebate Center, Aljohara Al-Khulaifi said“Qatar Connects” seeks to create an engaging platform bringing together experts, decision-makers and entrepreneurs to address issues shaping national development, while exploring ways to strengthen the competitiveness of local firms and develop national capabilities.

Amna Al-Thani said:“Qatar has promising local talent, and we need to continue investing in developing their skills and capabilities. We also need to shift the perception that choosing a local company is a risk. Working with local firms is an investment in building national capabilities, supporting the private sector, and developing a more competitive local consulting industry.”

The discussion examined challenges faced by local consulting firms during their establishment and growth, including technical capability gaps, client confidence and access to larger and more complex projects. It also explored the competitive advantages of Qatari firms, including their understanding of the local market, legislative landscape, business culture and professional networks.

The panel highlighted opportunities for Qatari youth in consulting and professional services, stressing the importance of increasing national talent participation in building a competitive sector capable of expanding regionally and internationally.

The“Qatar Connects” series is part of QatarDebate Center's efforts to promote open dialogue among community members, experts and decision-makers, while providing a platform for Qataris to share professional experiences, challenges, achievements and aspirations for the future.