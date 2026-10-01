Nigeria National Day

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my congratulations to the people of Nigeria on the 66th anniversary of Nigeria's independence.

The United States places great value on this strong bilateral relationship and appreciates the substantive dialogue undertaken over the past year. As Africa's largest democracy and one of its largest economies, Nigeria plays a vital role in advancing regional stability and economic growth. The United States is proud to stand alongside Nigeria in pursuit of these common goals.

Our two nations are bound by a shared commitment to continued progress on our common priorities, rooted in mutual democratic principles, the protection of religious freedom, a growing commercial relationship, and a commitment to fostering peace and security.

Congratulations once again. May this proud nation and its people thrive in peace, unity, prosperity, and hope for generations to come.