Cyprus National Day

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

On behalf of the United States of America, I send warm congratulations to the people of the Republic of Cyprus as you celebrate the 66th anniversary of your independence.

The U.S.-Cyprus partnership continues to grow stronger each year. Our defense and energy cooperation has advanced regional security, and we are proud of the progress we have made together on commercial and economic ties that benefit both our nations. This year, we deepened our educational ties through a Memorandum of Understanding to expand the Fulbright English Teaching Assistant Program, reflecting our close collaboration and shared interest in promoting American English and educational exchange as a gateway to expanding business opportunities.

The United States remains steadfast in its support for a Cypriot-led, UN-facilitated settlement that reunifies the island as a bizonal, bicommunal federation, consistent with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

As Cyprus marks this milestone, the United States looks forward to building on the achievements of the past year and deepening our partnership in the years ahead.