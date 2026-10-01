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Kremlin Rejects Claims of Sanctions Deal Over Prisoner Releases
(MENAFN) The Kremlin said Wednesday that Russia and the US had not discussed relaxing American sanctions in return for the release of prisoners, according to reports.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected claims that US President Donald Trump had supported a proposal to lift some sanctions as part of an arrangement involving the release of certain detainees.
“It was not discussed, and in such a formulation it could not have been discussed, because we categorically deny the existence of any political prisoners and consider such a framing of the issue completely inappropriate,” Peskov told a press briefing in Moscow.
Peskov said Russian and US intelligence agencies continued to maintain communication regarding prisoner exchanges, pointing to previous arrangements between the two countries.
S-400 Systems And Kaliningrad
Asked about the possibility of Russian S-400 air defense systems stationed in Türkiye being transferred to another country, Peskov said discussions on the matter were continuing.
“The issue is on the agenda, relevant work is underway and relevant contacts are being maintained,” he said.
Peskov also said Moscow had taken note of remarks from Poland and other European nations regarding the possibility of imposing a blockade on Russia’s Kaliningrad region.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected claims that US President Donald Trump had supported a proposal to lift some sanctions as part of an arrangement involving the release of certain detainees.
“It was not discussed, and in such a formulation it could not have been discussed, because we categorically deny the existence of any political prisoners and consider such a framing of the issue completely inappropriate,” Peskov told a press briefing in Moscow.
Peskov said Russian and US intelligence agencies continued to maintain communication regarding prisoner exchanges, pointing to previous arrangements between the two countries.
S-400 Systems And Kaliningrad
Asked about the possibility of Russian S-400 air defense systems stationed in Türkiye being transferred to another country, Peskov said discussions on the matter were continuing.
“The issue is on the agenda, relevant work is underway and relevant contacts are being maintained,” he said.
Peskov also said Moscow had taken note of remarks from Poland and other European nations regarding the possibility of imposing a blockade on Russia’s Kaliningrad region.
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