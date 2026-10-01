Heimdal Partners With Elovade To Bring Unified Cybersecurity Platform To The DACH Region

Heimdal and Elovade extend their European partnership into DACH, giving MSPs one stack for prevention, detection, and response as AI reshapes the fight.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Heimdal, a global cybersecurity provider, today announced a partnership with Elovade, a European IT security distributor with 250 experts across five countries, to bring its unified security platform to managed service providers (MSPs) across the DACH region: Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.The move extends a relationship that began a decade ago in the UK through Brigantia (now Elovade UK&I) and expanded into the Nordic region through Elovade Group in March 2026. DACH is the third market where the two companies are bringing Heimdal's platform to MSPs together, and the first where they're launching in step with an established European channel presence already in place."We have enjoyed a long-standing partnership with Heimdal in the United Kingdom, and recently extended that collaboration into the Nordic markets," said Philip Weber, CEO of Elovade."We're now bringing that experience into DACH. We understand how to build a successful joint channel offering, and we can support our MSPs and IT service providers with proven strategies and years of channel expertise."Why DACH, why nowHeimdal sharpened its AI strategy earlier this year around one idea: control and containment. Bringing one platform to DACH partners, instead of a patchwork of vendors, is part of that same thinking."AI has made attackers faster. It hasn't made most defenders faster, because they're still working across five or six security tools that don't share data," said Jesper Frederiksen, Chief Executive Officer at Heimdal."That gap is exactly what MSPs in DACH are telling us they need closed. Partnering with Elovade means we can put a single platform in front of them, one that consolidates the stack instead of adding to it, so they can actually keep pace with how fast attackers are moving."What partners getMSPs and IT service providers working with Elovade in the DACH region can now access Heimdal's platform, covering:.Endpoint security.DNS security.Email security.Microsoft 365 security.Automated patch management for operating systems and third-party applications.Privilege management and application control for elevated access rights.Detection and response, including Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) and threat huntingPartners get this through a single console and a single vendor relationship, along with technical enablement, sales and marketing support, and onboarding resources from Elovade's team.DACH-based MSPs and IT service providers can find full details of the partnership on Elovade's Heimdal partner page.Built in Europe, for European data rulesHeimdal is a European-founded, European-funded cybersecurity vendor with EU-based data centers, a distinction that matters increasingly to DACH buyers navigating data sovereignty requirements and scrutiny of where their security data lives and who can access it.For MSPs serving public sector, healthcare, financial services, and other regulated clients across Germany, Austria and Switzerland, that's not a footnote. It's often a short-list requirement.Event presenceHeimdal will join Elovade as a vendor at its stand at it-sa Expo & Congress in Nuremberg on October 27 to 29, where the two companies will showcase the partnership to the DACH channel community in person.About HeimdalHeimdal is a global cybersecurity provider delivering a unified security and compliance platform that brings together prevention, detection, and response across endpoint, identity, email, network, and access security.With more than 12 fully integrated products protecting over 4 million endpoints, Heimdal helps enterprises and MSP partners reduce risk, strengthen operational resilience, and consolidate their security stack. Trusted by more than 20,000 organizations and 2,000 MSPs in more than 40 countries, Heimdal's platform helps prevent threats, detect breaches, and automate response without the need for a SIEM or multiple point solutions.About ElovadeElovade is one of Europe's leading value-added software distributors, specializing in IT security and cloud services. With 250 experts across Germany, Italy, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, Elovade supports thousands of IT service providers and system integrators throughout Europe in the sale and implementation of software solutions.

Danny Mitchell

Heimdal Security

+44 7999 498241

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Heimdal partners with Elovade to bring unified cybersecurity platform to the DACH region News Provided By Heimdal Security October 01, 2026, 07:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications, World & Regional...



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