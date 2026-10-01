Avalue Expands Its AI Computing Portfolio From Data Center Infrastructure To Intelligent Edge Applications

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As artificial intelligence expands across industrial automation, smart healthcare, machine vision, retail, and public services, enterprises are moving from centralized AI processing toward distributed computing architectures. AI training, real-time inference, data acquisition, and human-machine interaction require different levels of performance, power efficiency, scalability, and reliability. To address these diverse requirements, Avalue Technology Inc. (TPEx: 3479), a provider specializing in industrial computing solutions, offers a comprehensive portfolio spanning data center infrastructure, Edge AI systems, embedded platforms, and intelligent endpoints.High-Performance Infrastructure for Centralized AI ComputingAt the data center and enterprise level, Avalue provides server platforms for compute-intensive workloads, large-scale data processing, AI model development, and centralized management. The HPM-GNRDE EATX server motherboard and HPS-GNRD4A 4U/Tower system feature dual IntelXeon6 processors, high-capacity DDR5 memory, PCIe Gen5 expansion, and multi-GPU support. With flexible storage, networking, remote management, and accelerator expansion, these platforms deliver the performance and scalability required for AI training, medical imaging analysis, industrial data management, and other demanding applications.Bringing Real-Time AI Inference Closer to Data SourcesMany AI applications require immediate decisions where data is generated. Processing data at the edge helps reduce latency, network traffic, and bandwidth consumption in machine vision, equipment monitoring, autonomous mobile robots, and AI-assisted healthcare. Powered by IntelCoreTM Ultra processors, the fanless EMS-ARH integrates CPU, IntelArcTM GPU, and NPU computing resources to deliver up to 99 TOPS of AI performance. Its wide operating temperature range, 9V to 36V DC input, high-speed connectivity, and modular I/O expansion support deployment in demanding edge environments.For customized system development, the ECM-PTL 3.5-inch Micro Module and EMX-PTLP Thin Mini-ITX motherboard extend heterogeneous CPU, GPU, and NPU computing to embedded applications. With high-speed memory, multiple display outputs, networking, and M.2 expansion, these platforms enable system integrators and equipment manufacturers to develop scalable, application-specific Edge AI solutions.Extending AI Capabilities to Intelligent EndpointsAt the endpoint level, Avalue's medical and industrial Panel PCs integrate data acquisition, real-time inference, visualization, and human-machine interaction to support applications such as medical imaging, equipment monitoring, self-service terminals, and information systems. These intelligent endpoints connect users and field devices with Edge AI processing and centralized management platforms, extending AI capabilities into real-world operating environmentsBuilding Scalable AI Architectures from Data Center to EdgeThrough its portfolio of server infrastructure, Edge AI systems, embedded platforms, and intelligent endpoints, Avalue helps customers deploy each AI workload at the most appropriate computing layer. Centralized systems support training and data-intensive processing, while edge platforms enable real-time inference, lower latency, and faster operational response.Combined with industrial-grade design, flexible expansion, system integration, and OEM/ODM capabilities, Avalue supports scalable AI deployment across smart manufacturing, machine vision, healthcare, retail, transportation, and other industries-advancing its vision of“Empowering Edge Intelligence - From Data Center to the Edge.”For more information, visit Avalue Website, or contact us using our online contact form.About Avalue TechnologyAvalue Technology was founded in 2000 and is a provider specializing in industrial computer solutions. Avalue Technology has a proven track record of success in the industrial control industry, and we leverage that experience to provide reliable and trustworthy customized products and services. Our primary products are embedded and industrial computer solutions, with a focus on smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart transportation, smart retail, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Avalue is committed to the sustainable growth of our company. We are guided by the business philosophy of "stability, innovation, diligence, and enthusiasm, and enjoyment of work and life." We are dedicated to leveraging the power of intelligence and sustainability to disrupt the future of digital blueprints and to drive positive, long-term change in the smart industry.

Olivia Wang

Avalue Technology

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Avalue Expands Its AI Computing Portfolio from Data Center Infrastructure to Intelligent Edge Applications News Provided By Avalue Technology Inc. October 01, 2026, 07:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology, Telecommunications



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