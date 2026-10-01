Assetlane Launches A New Approach To Car Buying: AI-Powered Insight And A Dedicated Advisor In Every Client's Corner

The future of smarter car buying is advisory

Launching nationwide, the concierge service brings clarity to a vehicle market that has grown more complex while the buying experience has barely changed.

- John Oberg

GRAPEVINE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AssetLane today launched its automotive concierge advisory service, pairing proprietary AI-enabled market research with a dedicated human advisor who represents only the client's interests. The service helps buyers make informed vehicle decisions while reclaiming the hours traditionally spent searching, comparing and negotiating. AssetLane is launching in Dallas–Fort Worth and serves clients in all 50 states.

For most buyers, the process looks much as it did 30 years ago: research vehicles, visit dealerships, sort through offers and work through the transaction. The typical buyer now spends more than 13 hours on a new-vehicle purchase, according to Cox Automotive. Yet the decision itself has grown more complicated: weighing financing against leasing, comparing an expanding range of technologies including EVs, and accounting for a rising total cost of ownership.

AssetLane was built around a different model. Much as a financial planner starts with a client's goals before recommending a path forward, each AssetLane client is assigned a dedicated advisor who learns their needs, preferences and priorities, and remains their point of contact through vehicle selection and purchase, for a flat $995 fee. To celebrate our launch, clients receive a limited-time $495 introductory engagement fee.

“The car market has changed dramatically, but the experience of buying a car hasn't kept pace,” said John Oberg, co-founder and CEO of AssetLane.“We're changing who the process serves. Clients should have someone in their corner who understands what matters to them, helps them see the full picture and gives them their time back. That's the role AssetLane was built to play.”

Behind the scenes, AssetLane's AI tools scan and organize vehicle and market data that would otherwise take a buyer hours to compile. The technology helps advisors assess options and surface insights quickly, while the client experiences a straightforward, personal service.

“Technology should make the work more efficient without making the experience feel less human,” continued Oberg.“Our tools help advisors gather and evaluate information across a complex market faster, so they can spend their time on what matters most: understanding the client, explaining the options and helping them move forward with confidence.”

AssetLane views dealers as essential partners in a successful purchase. Its Call Me First preferred dealer program connects participating dealers with qualified clients whose vehicle preferences are already clear, meaning fewer steps and a faster close for everyone involved.

“A great client experience depends on clarity and coordination all the way through delivery,” said Robert Schweizer, Chief Customer Officer of AssetLane.“Our advisor stays with the client throughout the journey, and our dealer partners play an essential role in completing it. Every handoff should respect the client's time and the dealer's.”

For households with more than one vehicle decision ahead, AssetLane also offers Portfolio Membership. At $1,995 per year, the entry tier provides full advisory service on up to three vehicle purchases within a year - three transactions for about the cost of two - along with proactive monitoring of each household vehicle and advice on when to keep, sell, trade or replace.

To learn more, visit assetlane.

About AssetLane

AssetLane (AssetLaneAI, Inc.) is an automotive concierge advisory service that pairs AI-powered insight with a dedicated advisor who represents only the client's interests. Built to simplify complex vehicle decisions and give clients their time back, AssetLane is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, launching in Dallas–Fort Worth and serving clients in all 50 states.

John Oberg

AssetLaneAI, Inc.

+1 352-222-0770

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AssetLane Launches a New Approach to Car Buying: AI-Powered Insight and a Dedicated Advisor in Every Client's Corner News Provided By AssetLaneAI, Inc. October 01, 2026, 07:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry



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