Dbforge 2026.2 Adds A Postgresql Debugger, Visual Object Editors And Broader Context For Dbforge AI Assistant

dbForge 2026.2

The release adds a PostgreSQL Debugger, visual editors for event triggers, functions and procedures, file attachments and model choice in dbForge AI Assistant.

- Oleksii Honcharov, Head of Engineering at DevartWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Devart, a leading developer of database management software, has released dbForge 2026.2, the latest update to its unified ecosystem of professional database tools. The new version adds a brand-new embedded PostgreSQL Debugger and visual object editors to dbForge Studio for PostgreSQL. dbForge AI Assistant gains broader context awareness through file attachments, supports models from Anthropic and OpenAI, and is now available in a free Express edition. The release also brings SQL refactoring enhancements, quicker access to test data generation, a new“Last modified” column in schema comparison documents and reports, and support for MySQL 26.7 and MariaDB 13.x.Embedded PostgreSQL Debugger helps teams track errors in server-side codedbForge Studio for PostgreSQL now includes a PostgreSQL Debugger that lets developers set breakpoints, step through code line by line, and monitor variables, expressions and query results as code runs. When an exception occurs, the Debugger highlights the exact line that caused it.The Debugger is integrated into dbForge Studio for PostgreSQL and requires no separate extensions or manual setup.Visual editors replace raw code for PostgreSQL object managementThe release also introduces visual editors for PostgreSQL event triggers, functions and procedures, so teams can create and modify these objects without writing SQL manually."Finding a problem in PostgreSQL code shouldn't mean reading through it line by line and guessing," said Oleksii Honcharov, Head of Engineering at Devart. "Developers should be able to pause execution, watch the data change and see the exact line where something breaks, without installing extensions or configuring anything first. Functions, procedures and event triggers deserve the same treatment: teams should be able to build them visually, not only in raw code. dbForge 2026.2 puts all of that inside dbForge Studio for PostgreSQL."dbForge AI Assistant gains broader context awarenessdbForge 2026.2 expands the context available to dbForge AI Assistant. Users can attach the active SQL document, scripts, application code, database projects, diagrams, or custom instructions instead of pasting code into prompts. Teams can supply sample code, so the Assistant generates SQL that follows their coding standards, attach several databases to one chat, or ask the Assistant to compare two scripted databases.Users can also choose the model behind dbForge AI Assistant: Claude Haiku 4.5, Claude Sonnet 4.6 or Claude Sonnet 5 from Anthropic, or GPT-5.4 from OpenAI.“AI is most useful when it understands the context in which developers work,” said Honcharov.“The latest improvements to dbForge AI Assistant give users more control over that context, from active documents and file attachments to saved instructions and model selection. Our goal is to make AI assistance more relevant and flexible across the database development workflow.”dbForge AI Assistant introduces a free Express editionDevelopers can now bring AI assistance into their SQL development without a paid plan. The new free Express edition of dbForge AI Assistant includes a limited token allowance and retains the chat history for 14 days. Paid plans offer a larger token allowance and an unlimited chat history.SQL development and schema comparison improvementsNew refactoring commands in dbForge SQL Complete and dbForge Studio for SQL Server, MySQL, and Oracle apply object and column name qualification and expand wildcards in the existing SQL code. Users can also launch test data generation directly from Database Explorer.Schema comparison documents and reports in dbForge tools for SQL Server and Oracle now include a new“Last modified” column. All dbForge tools for MySQL now support MySQL 26.7 and MariaDB 13.x.AvailabilitydbForge 2026.2 has already been rolled out. Current users can install the update directly from their dbForge products via Help > Check for Updates. New users can download any dbForge product for free, and it will be already up to date.For more information about dbForge 2026.2, visit:dbForge 2026.2 FAQWhat is dbForge 2026.2?dbForge 2026.2 is the latest update to dbForge, Devart's AI-powered ecosystem of database tools for SQL Server, MySQL, MariaDB, Oracle and PostgreSQL. It adds a built-in PostgreSQL Debugger, as well as file attachments, model choice, and a separate free Express edition in dbForge AI Assistant.Who is dbForge 2026.2 for?The release is designed for database developers, architects, and analysts. Its PostgreSQL-focused features are aimed at teams that write and maintain server-side code.Is dbForge AI Assistant free?dbForge AI Assistant is available in a free Express edition with a limited token allowance and a 14-day chat history. Paid plans offer a larger token allowance and an unlimited chat history.Which AI models does dbForge AI Assistant support?dbForge AI Assistant provides access to the following models: Claude Haiku 4.5, Claude Sonnet 4.6 or Claude Sonnet 5 from Anthropic, or GPT-5.4 from OpenAI.About DevartDevart is a global leader in data management, connectivity, and integration solutions. Our mission is simple: to enable customers to manage data easily and effectively at an affordable cost. Over the past 29 years, we've built a rich ecosystem of database solutions. Today, more than 500,000 users, including 65% of Fortune 100 companies, rely on our products.For more information, visit

Jordan Sanders

Devart

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dbForge 2026.2 Adds a PostgreSQL Debugger, Visual Object Editors and Broader Context for dbForge AI Assistant News Provided By Devart October 01, 2026, 07:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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