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Czechia Pledges Brigades to Defend Baltic Allies
(MENAFN) Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said Wednesday that Czechia would deploy two brigades to the Baltic region if Russia launched an attack against a NATO member there, according to reports.
Babis said Czech forces would provide two mechanized brigades to support a Baltic NATO ally in the event of a Russian assault. He said Czechia would also take similar action if Poland came under attack.
His comments come as questions grow over Prague’s position after Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico recently expressed reluctance to commit his country to a war under NATO’s Article 5 collective defense provision.
Babis said he had discussed security issues and preparations with President Petr Pavel on Tuesday. He also stated that he had received no information indicating that Czechia currently faces a direct threat.
Babis said Czech forces would provide two mechanized brigades to support a Baltic NATO ally in the event of a Russian assault. He said Czechia would also take similar action if Poland came under attack.
His comments come as questions grow over Prague’s position after Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico recently expressed reluctance to commit his country to a war under NATO’s Article 5 collective defense provision.
Babis said he had discussed security issues and preparations with President Petr Pavel on Tuesday. He also stated that he had received no information indicating that Czechia currently faces a direct threat.
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