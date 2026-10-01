COSRX / Key word(s): Agreement

COSRX Becomes the First K-Beauty Brand to Sponsor Maison Margiela at Paris Fashion Week

01.10.2026 / 09:10 CET/CEST

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BERLIN, Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 30th September 2026: COSRX has made beauty history as the first-ever K-beauty sponsor of Maison Margiela, joining the iconic French fashion house for its Spring/Summer 2027 show at Paris Fashion Week yesterday. The partnership brought together two innovators across skincare and fashion, with COSRX taking centre stage backstage to prepare models' skin for Maison Margiela's latest collection.



Marking a significant milestone for K-beauty, COSRX is the first Asian beauty brand across any category to officially sponsor a Maison Margiela show at Paris Fashion Week, and only the third Korean brand to collaborate with the house, following Samsung Electronics and Gentle Monster. As the sole sponsor of the Spring/Summer 2027 show, COSRX brought its skincare expertise backstage through a bespoke "Blue" skincare concept, centered around its newly launched Blue Peptide Duo and Blue Peptide Mist. The products were used to prep the models' skin, creating a fresh, hydrated-looking complexion and the perfect canvas for makeup, bringing the growing convergence of skincare and makeup into focus backstage. The approach was led by the show's Head Make-Up Artist, Inge Grognard, a BoF 500 member, who believes peptides will become an increasingly important part of skin preparation. "Good makeup starts with the skin, and we're going to see even more interest in the science behind skin preparation.", Grognard said. "When I was working 40 years ago, skincare wasn't really a concept in the way it is today. Now, we have access to great products and brands with advanced skincare technology, and that has really changed the way we approach makeup. For this show, COSRX was the partner bringing that technology backstage. For me, the important thing is that the skin looks and feels healthy before anything is applied on top. Working with COSRX, we focused on making sure the skin was well-hydrated and prepped. The Blue Peptide range gave us the fresh, healthy-looking canvas we needed, allowing the makeup to sit seamlessly while bringing out each model's natural features and individual character, rather than masking them. The Blue Peptide Bakuchiol Plump Glow Serum and the Blue Peptide Bakuchiol Plump Bounce Cream, both new launches in 2026, are designed to work together to help restore visible plumpness, bounce and glow. Powered by Copper Peptide and Bakuchiol, alongside Collagen and Hyaluronic Acid, the duo has been developed to support firmer, fuller-looking skin whilst helping to improve the appearance of fine lines and revive youthful-looking radiance and elasticity. Developed to help restore the look of plump, healthy-looking skin, the Blue Peptide range combines advanced peptide technology with barrier-supporting ingredients to support skin as it begins to show the first visible signs of ageing. Designed to help maintain bounce, firmness and radiance over time, the collection is ideal for those looking to future-proof their skincare routine whilst enhancing glow in the present. The result is skin that appears visibly plumper, bouncier and more radiant, helping to restore the look of youthful-looking volume. At the heart of the collection is Blue Peptide (GHK-Cu), a next-generation skincare ingredient recognised for its distinctive blue hue and skin-supporting benefits. Combined with Bakuchiol, a plant-derived alternative to retinol, alongside Collagen and Hyaluronic Acid, the Blue Peptide range helps support skin firmness, elasticity and radiance whilst promoting the plump, bouncy complexion synonymous with K-Beauty. A COSRX representative said: "At COSRX, our aim is to help people rediscover their skin's healthy, natural beauty through effective, science-backed skincare and empower them to live better lives with greater confidence. This partnership brings together two brands that share a belief in innovation and challenging the traditional boundaries of beauty. Working with Maison Margiela gives us the opportunity to bring our skincare expertise to the global fashion stage, using our Blue Peptide skincare range, creating the perfect canvas for makeup with a thorough skin prep, restoring hydration to the models' skin and leaving it smooth, supple and perfectly primed for the base." The COSRX Blue Peptide Bakuchiol Plump Glow Serum ABOUT COSRX For over a decade, COSRX has been redefining what simple, targeted, science-led skincare looks like. Combining COSmetics and RX (Prescription), the brand creates effective formulations designed to support healthier-looking skin through ingredient-focused solutions. Best known for its cult-favorite Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, with over 40 million units sold globally and one sold every nine seconds, COSRX has become a global leader in K-Beauty, earning a loyal following through skincare that is effective, accessible and designed around real skin concerns.







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