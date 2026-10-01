'Three Of Four Women UPSC Chairpersons Appointed After 2014': PM Modi Highlights Growing Participation

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that women's participation in the civil services examination has increased significantly over the years, rising from just three per cent in 1952 to around 30 per cent today.

He further said that in the entire history of the UPSC, there have been four women chairpersons, of whom three were appointed after 2014

Addressing the centenary celebrations of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), PM Modi said the increase in women's participation reflected the expansion of opportunities available to them.

“Women's participation is also increasing day by day in the civil services examination. In 1952, there was only 3 per cent participation of women, but today it is 30 per cent. In the entire history of the UPSC, there have been four women chairpersons, of whom three were appointed after 2014,” he said.

The four women who have served as UPSC chairpersons are Rose Millian Bathew, who was the first woman to head the commission, Rajni Razdan, Preeti Sudan, and Alka Sirohi.

“This change is not only about numbers; it shows that the opportunities have increased,” PM Modi said.

He also highlighted the growing number of candidates appearing for the civil services examination, saying that the expanding pool of aspirants represented a significant pool of talent for the country.

“In 1976, when the UPSC completed 50 years, 45 per cent of the students who were appearing for the examination had increased,” he said.

“This means that there is a big pool of talent, and it is a proud thing for the country. Now we have a bigger responsibility. When there is a bigger pool of talent, and you select one candidate, you are selecting someone who will become a representative of the government. At the ground level, people will consider them as the government,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said the UPSC had strengthened its credibility and reliability over its 100-year journey.

“UPSC, in its 100 years, has strengthened its reliability,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also released a commemorative coin, a stamp and a book titled '100 Landmark Judgements: Shaping the Policies of UPSC and Public Service Commissions in India'.

The programme marked the culmination of year-long celebrations that began on October 1, 2025, to commemorate 100 years since the establishment of the UPSC in 1926.