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Iran Denies US Expelled Its UN Team as Talks Hit Stalemate
(MENAFN) Iran on Wednesday rejected reports that its delegation to the UN General Assembly was expelled from the United States, insisting it left on a schedule it had shared with Washington weeks earlier. A US official told media that Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered the diplomats out after negotiations stalled.
The US mission to the UN told Iran's mission on Monday evening, on Rubio's orders, that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's delegation had to leave New York "immediately," a news outlet reported. The news site was first to break the story.
Citing a US official, the news outlet said the delegation "had overstayed their welcome," and “The UN General Assembly was over, so it was time for them to go.”
Tehran flatly disputed that account. "The Iranian delegation left New York on Monday evening, in accordance with the schedule that had also been communicated to the US Department of State in advance on September 17," Iran's mission to the UN said in a statement.
"Having achieved nothing, the State Department has resorted to propagating baseless and worthless news," the mission added, dismissing the US claims about the departure.
The US official said the delegation boarded a flight from New York to Doha at 1.20 am local time (0520GMT) Tuesday, according to the outlet.
The report said the White House had anticipated possible progress in talks with Iran on Monday morning, but by late afternoon the negotiations had clearly hit a stalemate. Regional sources cited in the report said Qatari mediators are still working with both sides on a compromise proposal.
The diplomatic clash comes against the backdrop of a war the US and Israel launched against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran retaliated with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic route for energy supplies.
Efforts to end the conflict have continued since the US and Iran signed a memorandum in June. It set out immediate steps to restore freedom of navigation through the strait and address Iran’s nuclear program.
The US mission to the UN told Iran's mission on Monday evening, on Rubio's orders, that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's delegation had to leave New York "immediately," a news outlet reported. The news site was first to break the story.
Citing a US official, the news outlet said the delegation "had overstayed their welcome," and “The UN General Assembly was over, so it was time for them to go.”
Tehran flatly disputed that account. "The Iranian delegation left New York on Monday evening, in accordance with the schedule that had also been communicated to the US Department of State in advance on September 17," Iran's mission to the UN said in a statement.
"Having achieved nothing, the State Department has resorted to propagating baseless and worthless news," the mission added, dismissing the US claims about the departure.
The US official said the delegation boarded a flight from New York to Doha at 1.20 am local time (0520GMT) Tuesday, according to the outlet.
The report said the White House had anticipated possible progress in talks with Iran on Monday morning, but by late afternoon the negotiations had clearly hit a stalemate. Regional sources cited in the report said Qatari mediators are still working with both sides on a compromise proposal.
The diplomatic clash comes against the backdrop of a war the US and Israel launched against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran retaliated with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic route for energy supplies.
Efforts to end the conflict have continued since the US and Iran signed a memorandum in June. It set out immediate steps to restore freedom of navigation through the strait and address Iran’s nuclear program.
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