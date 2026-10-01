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Tunisia Scraps Prison for "False News," Imposes Hefty Fines
(MENAFN) Tunisia has dropped prison terms for spreading "false news" under its cybercrime law, replacing them with financial penalties, according to an amendment published Wednesday in the country's Official Gazette.
Before the change, Decree 54 carried prison sentences of up to five years for circulating false information deemed harmful to public security or the rights of others. Under the amended provision, offenders now face fines of 10,000 to 20,000 Tunisian dinars ($3,300-$6,600).
The same penalties cover the spread of fabricated or falsified material, personal data or false claims meant to defame others, damage their reputation, cause material or moral harm, incite attacks or promote hate speech.
Jail time has not been scrapped entirely. Repeat offenders can still face six months in prison and a fine of 50,000 dinars (more than $16,000). Penalties double when the target is a public official or equivalent.
The amendment followed a Cabinet meeting held Tuesday and chaired by President Kais Saied, convened to consider changes to Decree 54 and other legislation.
Rights groups have criticized the decree over concerns about its impact on freedom of expression.
Before the change, Decree 54 carried prison sentences of up to five years for circulating false information deemed harmful to public security or the rights of others. Under the amended provision, offenders now face fines of 10,000 to 20,000 Tunisian dinars ($3,300-$6,600).
The same penalties cover the spread of fabricated or falsified material, personal data or false claims meant to defame others, damage their reputation, cause material or moral harm, incite attacks or promote hate speech.
Jail time has not been scrapped entirely. Repeat offenders can still face six months in prison and a fine of 50,000 dinars (more than $16,000). Penalties double when the target is a public official or equivalent.
The amendment followed a Cabinet meeting held Tuesday and chaired by President Kais Saied, convened to consider changes to Decree 54 and other legislation.
Rights groups have criticized the decree over concerns about its impact on freedom of expression.
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