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105 Bodies Pulled From Gaza City Rubble After 17-Day Search
(MENAFN) Rescue teams have recovered the bodies and remains of 105 Palestinians from the wreckage of a residential block in central Gaza City, ending a 17-day search, the Civil Defense said Wednesday. The building was flattened in Israeli attacks.
Crews laid shrouded remains in rows across the ruined Al-Taj district, where families gathered to identify loved ones and say their final goodbyes. The Civil Defense said it carried out the operation in coordination with an Egyptian committee.
"These are civilians and human beings who have the full right to live in peace and safety," Mahmoud Basal, a spokesman for the Civil Defense, told Anadolu. He used the recovery to renew calls for the protection of civilians in Gaza.
Among those at the site was Taghreed Al-Hanawi, who lost her daughter, physician Alia Ramzi Al-Hanawi. The doctor was killed along with her husband and their four children.
"Their family was completely erased from the civil registry," she told media.
"Today the wound has reopened, but at last I was able to hold their remains and bury them with dignity," she said.
Fawaz Ziyara, a survivor from the area who lost relatives in the strike, said about 300 people died when the block was hit. He said more bodies remain buried, and more people are still missing, under the debris.
Separately, Gaza's Health Ministry said Wednesday that Israeli violations of the October 2025 ceasefire agreement have killed 1,431 Palestinians and wounded 5,026 others.
Since Oct. 8, 2023, Israel's war on the Gaza Strip has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000, according to the figures. Around 90% of the enclave's infrastructure has been destroyed.
Crews laid shrouded remains in rows across the ruined Al-Taj district, where families gathered to identify loved ones and say their final goodbyes. The Civil Defense said it carried out the operation in coordination with an Egyptian committee.
"These are civilians and human beings who have the full right to live in peace and safety," Mahmoud Basal, a spokesman for the Civil Defense, told Anadolu. He used the recovery to renew calls for the protection of civilians in Gaza.
Among those at the site was Taghreed Al-Hanawi, who lost her daughter, physician Alia Ramzi Al-Hanawi. The doctor was killed along with her husband and their four children.
"Their family was completely erased from the civil registry," she told media.
"Today the wound has reopened, but at last I was able to hold their remains and bury them with dignity," she said.
Fawaz Ziyara, a survivor from the area who lost relatives in the strike, said about 300 people died when the block was hit. He said more bodies remain buried, and more people are still missing, under the debris.
Separately, Gaza's Health Ministry said Wednesday that Israeli violations of the October 2025 ceasefire agreement have killed 1,431 Palestinians and wounded 5,026 others.
Since Oct. 8, 2023, Israel's war on the Gaza Strip has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000, according to the figures. Around 90% of the enclave's infrastructure has been destroyed.
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