403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
California Governor Preserves AI Terminology Amid Federal Rebranding
(MENAFN) California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Wednesday directing state agencies to continue using the term "artificial intelligence," rejecting efforts by US President Donald Trump to introduce "superintelligence" as a new term for the technology.
The order requires departments and agencies under the governor’s authority to refer to the technology as "Artificial Intelligence" and "AI" in official communications and government operations.
It also specifies that California agencies should maintain the terminology regardless of any alternative wording adopted by the federal government.
"Purporting to change something's name cannot distract a person of normal intelligence from recognizing the impotent and craven failure to take action to address well-documented emerging security and safety risks posed by that thing," Newsom wrote in the directive.
California is home to Silicon Valley and many of the world’s leading technology companies, making the state a major center for the development and deployment of artificial intelligence.
The executive order comes amid a broader debate in the US over how artificial intelligence should be regulated and described as governments and technology companies address concerns surrounding the rapidly developing technology.
Trump signed an executive order Wednesday seeking to rename artificial intelligence as “superintelligence.” The move followed his announcement a day earlier that leaders of major US technology companies had signed a “morally binding” agreement aimed at establishing controls over the technology.
California’s directive means state agencies will continue using the established AI terminology in their official activities despite any differing terminology adopted at the federal level.
The order requires departments and agencies under the governor’s authority to refer to the technology as "Artificial Intelligence" and "AI" in official communications and government operations.
It also specifies that California agencies should maintain the terminology regardless of any alternative wording adopted by the federal government.
"Purporting to change something's name cannot distract a person of normal intelligence from recognizing the impotent and craven failure to take action to address well-documented emerging security and safety risks posed by that thing," Newsom wrote in the directive.
California is home to Silicon Valley and many of the world’s leading technology companies, making the state a major center for the development and deployment of artificial intelligence.
The executive order comes amid a broader debate in the US over how artificial intelligence should be regulated and described as governments and technology companies address concerns surrounding the rapidly developing technology.
Trump signed an executive order Wednesday seeking to rename artificial intelligence as “superintelligence.” The move followed his announcement a day earlier that leaders of major US technology companies had signed a “morally binding” agreement aimed at establishing controls over the technology.
California’s directive means state agencies will continue using the established AI terminology in their official activities despite any differing terminology adopted at the federal level.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment