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Contemporary Istanbul Draws 38,500 as Foreign Visitors Surge 50 Percent
(MENAFN) Contemporary Istanbul, Türkiye's leading international art fair, closed its 21st edition with 38,500 visitors over five days, and attendance from abroad jumped 50% from the previous edition, the Contemporary Istanbul Foundation for Art, Culture and Education said.
The fair, staged with Akbank as main partner, assembled 70 galleries from 16 countries, showing 1,372 artworks by 736 artists. Twenty-two of the galleries were first-time participants.
Istanbul welcomed VIP guests from 37 countries and delegates from 148 institutions during the run.
Through its Focus Asia section, the fair brought in galleries from Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul, New Delhi and Singapore. The Newcomers and New Grounds sections ran alongside it.
Ali Gureli, chairman of Contemporary Istanbul, said the event forged new international connections. He also announced that Germany will be the focus of next year's program.
A sculpture route at Tersane Istanbul showcased 12 works by artists including Jaume Plensa, Arne Quinze, Bahadır Baruter, Bernar Venet, Ecem Yerman and Johnny Depp. The venue is a historic former shipyard complex stretching along a 2-kilometer (1.24-mile) shoreline on the northern coast of the Golden Horn in Beyoglu.
The Istanbul Governorship also added Oddviz's "Istanbul City Walls" to its collection.
To draw younger audiences, organizers offered free admission to university students, and 1,250 took part. More than 300 fine arts high school students joined guided tours organized by Akbank.
The 22nd edition, set for 2027, will feature Focus Germany, linking art communities in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart and Cologne with Türkiye's art scene.
The fair, staged with Akbank as main partner, assembled 70 galleries from 16 countries, showing 1,372 artworks by 736 artists. Twenty-two of the galleries were first-time participants.
Istanbul welcomed VIP guests from 37 countries and delegates from 148 institutions during the run.
Through its Focus Asia section, the fair brought in galleries from Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul, New Delhi and Singapore. The Newcomers and New Grounds sections ran alongside it.
Ali Gureli, chairman of Contemporary Istanbul, said the event forged new international connections. He also announced that Germany will be the focus of next year's program.
A sculpture route at Tersane Istanbul showcased 12 works by artists including Jaume Plensa, Arne Quinze, Bahadır Baruter, Bernar Venet, Ecem Yerman and Johnny Depp. The venue is a historic former shipyard complex stretching along a 2-kilometer (1.24-mile) shoreline on the northern coast of the Golden Horn in Beyoglu.
The Istanbul Governorship also added Oddviz's "Istanbul City Walls" to its collection.
To draw younger audiences, organizers offered free admission to university students, and 1,250 took part. More than 300 fine arts high school students joined guided tours organized by Akbank.
The 22nd edition, set for 2027, will feature Focus Germany, linking art communities in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart and Cologne with Türkiye's art scene.
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