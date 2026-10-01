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Israeli Shells Hit Syria's Quneitra Dam Area, No Casualties Reported
(MENAFN) The Israeli army fired three shells Wednesday at the area around the Al-Mantara Dam in Syria's southern Quneitra province, Syrian media reported.
A Syrian broadcaster said the shelling struck the area surrounding the dam in central Quneitra. No casualties or damage were immediately reported.
The strike followed a day of escalation. On Tuesday, Israeli forces made two incursions into rural Quneitra, where troops assaulted shepherds, including minors.
The latest shelling comes as Syria presses its complaints over Israeli activity on its territory. Last week, President Ahmad al-Sharaa raised the issue in his address to the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.
Sharaa said Israel has carried out about 500 airstrikes and artillery attacks, more than 1,200 incursions and roughly 300 arrests and detentions since late 2024.
He rejected attempts to impose a fait accompli and reaffirmed Syria's commitment to the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement. He also demanded that Israeli forces pull back to the positions they held before Dec. 8, 2024.
A Syrian broadcaster said the shelling struck the area surrounding the dam in central Quneitra. No casualties or damage were immediately reported.
The strike followed a day of escalation. On Tuesday, Israeli forces made two incursions into rural Quneitra, where troops assaulted shepherds, including minors.
The latest shelling comes as Syria presses its complaints over Israeli activity on its territory. Last week, President Ahmad al-Sharaa raised the issue in his address to the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.
Sharaa said Israel has carried out about 500 airstrikes and artillery attacks, more than 1,200 incursions and roughly 300 arrests and detentions since late 2024.
He rejected attempts to impose a fait accompli and reaffirmed Syria's commitment to the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement. He also demanded that Israeli forces pull back to the positions they held before Dec. 8, 2024.
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