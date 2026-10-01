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Yemen Army Claims 468 Operations Against Houthis on 3 Fronts
(MENAFN) Yemen's army said Wednesday it carried out 468 operations against Houthi fighters and military equipment on three fronts, claiming hundreds of the group's members were killed or wounded. The Houthis did not immediately respond to the claims.
Military spokesman Maj. Gen. Majed Abdullah al-Nazili announced the figures in a post on X. He said the operations hit the eastern and Al-Bayda fronts in central Yemen, as well as the Al-Mansoura front in Al-Wazi'iyah in the southwest.
"These operations resulted in the killing and injury of hundreds of militia members and the destruction of their military equipment and vehicles," he said, without providing further details.
Al-Nazili also accused the Houthis of continuing to "target civilians and civilian property, including educational facilities, in a desperate attempt to break the Yemeni people's will to restore the state and reject its extremist and destructive project."
He said the attacks "constitute a grave violation of international humanitarian law and the principles of civilian protection."
The announcement comes as fighting between government forces and the Houthis has intensified on multiple fronts: Taiz and Lahj provinces near the Bab al-Mandab Strait in the southwest, Marib in the east, Al-Jawf in the north and Al-Bayda in central Yemen.
The clashes are part of a military escalation that began in early July, described as the largest since the relative calm that followed an April 2022 truce.
Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Houthis seized Sanaa and several provinces in 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 in support of the country's internationally recognized government.
Military spokesman Maj. Gen. Majed Abdullah al-Nazili announced the figures in a post on X. He said the operations hit the eastern and Al-Bayda fronts in central Yemen, as well as the Al-Mansoura front in Al-Wazi'iyah in the southwest.
"These operations resulted in the killing and injury of hundreds of militia members and the destruction of their military equipment and vehicles," he said, without providing further details.
Al-Nazili also accused the Houthis of continuing to "target civilians and civilian property, including educational facilities, in a desperate attempt to break the Yemeni people's will to restore the state and reject its extremist and destructive project."
He said the attacks "constitute a grave violation of international humanitarian law and the principles of civilian protection."
The announcement comes as fighting between government forces and the Houthis has intensified on multiple fronts: Taiz and Lahj provinces near the Bab al-Mandab Strait in the southwest, Marib in the east, Al-Jawf in the north and Al-Bayda in central Yemen.
The clashes are part of a military escalation that began in early July, described as the largest since the relative calm that followed an April 2022 truce.
Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Houthis seized Sanaa and several provinces in 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 in support of the country's internationally recognized government.
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