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flydubai Halts Israel Flights After Cockpit Fight Forces Landing
(MENAFN) flydubai suspended all flights to and from Israel on Wednesday after an incident aboard its FZ1073 service from Dubai to Tel Aviv, which made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia following an altercation in the cockpit.
“Following the incident involving flight FZ1073 on 30 September, and in coordination with the relevant authorities, flydubai flights to and from Israel will be suspended while the investigation continues,” a flydubai spokesperson said in a statement.
The Dubai-based budget carrier said the temporary halt would give authorities time to “establish all the facts surrounding the incident.”
“The safety and wellbeing of our passengers, crew and operations remain our highest priority,” it added.
flydubai said it remains in close contact with government authorities, regulators and airport stakeholders and will review the suspension as more information emerges. The airline apologized to affected passengers and said it was working to provide support and alternative arrangements where possible.
Earlier in the day, FZ1073, carrying 174 passengers, diverted to Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in the northwestern Saudi city of Tabuk after the altercation. flydubai said earlier that “an altercation occurred in the flight deck,” adding that crew members secured the aircraft and diverted it safely to Saudi Arabia.
Airport officials said the captain and first officer were both injured and taken to a hospital. All passengers and crew were reported safe and accounted for.
Saudi Arabia’s National Transport Safety Center said its safety investigation team had begun work and was coordinating with relevant authorities to determine the circumstances, examine aviation safety aspects and collect related information and evidence.
The airport said the passengers later left Tabuk aboard a replacement aircraft provided by flydubai.
“Following the incident involving flight FZ1073 on 30 September, and in coordination with the relevant authorities, flydubai flights to and from Israel will be suspended while the investigation continues,” a flydubai spokesperson said in a statement.
The Dubai-based budget carrier said the temporary halt would give authorities time to “establish all the facts surrounding the incident.”
“The safety and wellbeing of our passengers, crew and operations remain our highest priority,” it added.
flydubai said it remains in close contact with government authorities, regulators and airport stakeholders and will review the suspension as more information emerges. The airline apologized to affected passengers and said it was working to provide support and alternative arrangements where possible.
Earlier in the day, FZ1073, carrying 174 passengers, diverted to Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in the northwestern Saudi city of Tabuk after the altercation. flydubai said earlier that “an altercation occurred in the flight deck,” adding that crew members secured the aircraft and diverted it safely to Saudi Arabia.
Airport officials said the captain and first officer were both injured and taken to a hospital. All passengers and crew were reported safe and accounted for.
Saudi Arabia’s National Transport Safety Center said its safety investigation team had begun work and was coordinating with relevant authorities to determine the circumstances, examine aviation safety aspects and collect related information and evidence.
The airport said the passengers later left Tabuk aboard a replacement aircraft provided by flydubai.
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