KONE To Enable One Of The World's Longest Single Elevator Journeys At Dubai's Burj Azizi

- Hady Nemr, Managing Director, KONE UAEDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- KONE Corporation, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has been selected to deliver advanced People FlowTM solutions for Burj Azizi, a landmark development in Dubai that is planned to reach a height of 725 meters upon completion. Set to become one of the world's tallest buildings, the project will feature one of the world's longest single elevator journeys, spanning approximately 631.5 meters, further reinforcing Dubai's position at the forefront of ambitious high-rise development.Developed by Azizi Developments, Burj Azizi will bring residential, commercial and leisure spaces together within one of Dubai's most ambitious super-tall developments. The tower is planned to feature a range of landmark attractions, including an observation deck, hotel lobby, and restaurant, many of which are expected to rank among the highest of their kind globally, creating a multi-use destination where efficient, safe and reliable movement will be central to the overall experience.The partnership was formalized during a signing ceremony in Dubai attended by senior representatives from Azizi Developments and KONE.The project reflects the growing importance of advanced vertical mobility as Dubai continues to develop upwards and redefine what is possible in the built environment. As buildings become taller and more complex, conventional high-rise elevator systems face challenges related to the weight and movement of travelling cables, building sway, passenger demand and energy efficiency. KONE's High-Rise Solutions offering brings together lighter, smarter technologies designed to address these challenges while supporting safe, reliable and energy-efficient vertical travel over greater distances."Projects such as Burj Azizi demonstrate how the role of vertical mobility extends far beyond moving people from one floor to another. In a multi-use development of this scale, efficient people flow is fundamental to the overall building experience. We are proud to support Azizi Developments with solutions designed to help residents, guests and visitors move smoothly, safely and efficiently throughout the tower," said Hady Nemr, Managing Director, KONE UAE.KONE's order comprises 59 elevators and 15 escalators, with elevator speeds of up to 10 meters per second. The solutions form part of KONE's High-Rise Solutions offering, launched to support world-record elevator travel heights and buildings reaching well past the one-kilometer mark. The offering brings together technologies designed to enable reliable, safe and efficient elevator travel at exceptional heights.The project incorporates several technologies developed to address the demands of a super-tall, multi-use development. KONE's AI-enabled Destination Control System learns from traffic patterns and adapts elevator availability according to demand. Simulations show around 60% shorter waiting times during peak traffic, while optimized elevator operation also helps reduce unnecessary energy use.The solution also incorporates advanced hoisting technologies designed to support exceptional travel distances. UMX hoisting machinery and KONE UltraRopemake key elevator equipment lighter and more compact, while electromechanical safety and battery technologies support more resilient elevator operation. Together, these technologies reduce the moving mass in the elevator system, enabling longer travel distances with lower energy and material requirements.In addition, KONE MiniSpaceTM DoubleDeck elevators will increase passenger capacity while using fewer elevator shafts, helping optimize space within the tower while supporting the efficient use of space across its residential, commercial and leisure areas."Burj Azizi represents the kind of project that challenges the vertical mobility industry to continuously advance what is possible. Across the Middle East, Türkiye and Africa, we are seeing growing demand for increasingly ambitious high-rise developments that require advanced people flow solutions, deep technical expertise and close collaboration between partners. By combining our high-rise expertise with advanced technologies and strong customer partnerships, we are helping deliver smooth and efficient people flow throughout the development while maintaining the highest standards of safety, reliability and operational efficiency," said Loay Dajani, Managing Director, KONE Middle East Türkiye & Africa.“Burj Azizi represents a defining moment in Dubai's architectural history, a 725-meter monument to engineering audacity and human ambition. KONE's unmatched legacy in supertall structures, paired with its record-breaking single-travel elevator technology, ensures that every journey within Burj Azizi is as seamless, sustainable, and world-class as the tower itself. This partnership reflects our relentless pursuit of quality and excellence as we build an enduring legacy for the city we call home and the world at large.” said Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO, Azizi Group.KONE's involvement in Burj Azizi builds on its long-standing relationship with Azizi Developments and reflects a shared commitment to supporting Dubai's continued evolution through innovation, advanced infrastructure and world-class urban development.The tower is being developed by Azizi Developments, with Gardinia Building Contracting, a subsidiary of Azizi Developments, serving as the main contractor and AE7 as the lead consultant.

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KONE to enable one of the world's longest single elevator journeys at Dubai's Burj Azizi News Provided By Influence October 01, 2026, 07:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



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