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6 Dead as Billionaire Chivayo's Helicopter Crashes in Zimbabwe
(MENAFN) Zimbabwean tycoon Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Muteke, were killed Wednesday when the private helicopter carrying them went down in the eastern part of the country, officials and a family representative said.
The aircraft crashed in Marondera, the capital of Mashonaland East province, which lies east of Harare. Family spokesman Herbert Chivayo said four other people were traveling with the couple. Speaking to the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), he said: "We are at a loss for words after the tragic news."
Government spokesman Nick Mangwana had earlier confirmed the accident, describing the passengers as "a prominent businessman, three other passengers and two pilots."
Writing on X, Mangwana said: "Current information indicates that there were no survivors in this crash. We extend our deepest condolences and prayers to the victims, their families and their friends during this difficult time."
Police spokesman Paul Nyathi also verified the crash and put the number of people aboard at six.
Chivayo, 42, was a high-profile businessman known for a lavish lifestyle. He was widely seen as a close associate of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF).
The aircraft crashed in Marondera, the capital of Mashonaland East province, which lies east of Harare. Family spokesman Herbert Chivayo said four other people were traveling with the couple. Speaking to the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), he said: "We are at a loss for words after the tragic news."
Government spokesman Nick Mangwana had earlier confirmed the accident, describing the passengers as "a prominent businessman, three other passengers and two pilots."
Writing on X, Mangwana said: "Current information indicates that there were no survivors in this crash. We extend our deepest condolences and prayers to the victims, their families and their friends during this difficult time."
Police spokesman Paul Nyathi also verified the crash and put the number of people aboard at six.
Chivayo, 42, was a high-profile businessman known for a lavish lifestyle. He was widely seen as a close associate of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF).
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