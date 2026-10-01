Most S&P 500 Stocks Sank In September - But Retail Traders Didn't Flee
|Company
|Ticker
|Sector
|September return
|Everpure Inc.
|P
|Information Technology
|40.7%
|Moderna Inc.
|MRNA
|Health Care
|37.2%
|Intel Corporation
|INTC
|Information Technology
|34.3%
|Bloom Energy Corporation
|BE
|Industrials
|34.3%
|Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
|AMD
|Information Technology
|30.0%
|Illumina Inc.
|ILMN
|Health Care
|28.1%
|Skyworks Solutions Inc.
|SWKS
|Information Technology
|27.6%
|Meta Platforms Inc.
|META
|Communication Services
|26.8%
|Marvell Technology Inc.
|MRVL
|Information Technology
|24.8%
|Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
|HPE
|Information Technology
|22.6%
S & P 500: Top 10 September Losers
|Company
|Ticker
|Sector
|September return
|Fair Isaac Corporation
|FICO
|Information Technology
|-48.4%
|Gen Digital Inc.
|GEN
|Information Technology
|-29.0%
|Equifax Inc.
|EFX
|Industrials
|-27.4%
|Charter Communications Inc.
|CHTR
|Communication Services
|-27.3%
|Axon Enterprise Inc.
|AXON
|Industrials
|-25.4%
|MGM Resorts International
|MGM
|Consumer Discretionary
|-24.9%
|Intuit Inc.
|INTU
|Information Technology
|-23.3%
|Paychex Inc.
|PAYX
|Industrials
|-22.7%
|General Mills Inc.
|GIS
|Consumer Staples
|-21.9%
|Blackstone Inc.
|BX
|Financials
|-21.8%
US Markets: How Are Retail Traders Positioned For Q4?
With the S & P 500 and Nasdaq still finishing the third quarter in the green, retail traders are entering October in an 'extremely bullish' mode, going by the Stocktwits sentiment for the primary exchange-traded funds tracking those indexes.
A poll on the platform that drew over 19,000 responses, asking how retail traders are positioning for the fourth quarter, shows that a majority (40%) are buying more, 35% voted“staying the course, no changes,” and the rest are either taking profits or rotating into safer assets.
“Scaling in strategically process is the process. The living nightmare will come to an end at the next inauguration. Guaranteed,” said one user, referring to the next presidential election. President Donald Trump's current term ends in January 2029.
Another user preferred to exercise extreme caution:“There are more than half a dozen metrics pointing to a very real near-term correction or market crash, and so many of you are adding more risk.”
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
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