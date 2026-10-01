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Nepal Floods School MOURNS Lost Children Teachers Mark Missing Students World News


2026-10-01 03:46:09
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

At Neelakantha Secondary School in Nepal, attendance has become a painful reminder of the devastating August 26 floods. Each morning, teachers mark the names of students who have not returned in red, as the school community continues to mourn those still missing after the disaster.

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AsiaNet News

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