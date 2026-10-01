Bigg Boss 20 Breaking News: Rhiti Tiwari Evicted?

Bigg Boss 20 has witnessed a major mid-week twist as Rhiti Tiwari has reportedly been evicted from the show. In a surprise turn, Uditi Singh, Mahhi Vij and Yung DSA were given the power to decide the eviction. The trio reportedly reached a unanimous decision, bringing Rhiti's journey inside the Bigg Boss house to an unexpected end. 0:00 Bigg Boss 20 Gets A Major Mid-Week Twist 2:00 Uditi, Mahhi & Yung DSA Get Eviction Power 3:00 Rhiti Tiwari Reportedly Chosen For Eviction

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.