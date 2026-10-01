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Russia Ukraine Exchange Overnight Drone Strikes Without Reported Casualties
(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine carried out another exchange of overnight drone attacks, with both sides reporting strikes and air defense operations but no immediate deaths or injuries.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said Thursday that its forces targeted logistics and communications infrastructure in Ukraine, along with a cargo ship allegedly transporting military equipment and dual-use materials for Ukrainian forces.
According to the ministry, Russian strikes hit a transport and logistics hub in Kyiv that included a facility involved in producing unmanned boats. It also said a data center in the Odesa region used to process intelligence and other operational information for Ukrainian forces was targeted.
The ministry further reported that a dry cargo vessel carrying military and dual-use supplies was struck while at the port of Chornomorsk in the Odesa region.
Russia said Ukraine launched drone attacks in response, claiming that its air defense systems intercepted or destroyed 330 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones.
Ukraine’s General Staff, meanwhile, reported that its air defenses shot down or suppressed 87 Russian drones during the overnight attacks.
Ukrainian authorities also reported strikes in 11 locations, while debris from intercepted drones fell at four other sites.
Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said impacts were recorded in Kyiv, Odesa and Sumy. Despite the reported attacks, authorities said there were no deaths or injuries.
The military claims and reported damage from both sides have not been independently verified.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said Thursday that its forces targeted logistics and communications infrastructure in Ukraine, along with a cargo ship allegedly transporting military equipment and dual-use materials for Ukrainian forces.
According to the ministry, Russian strikes hit a transport and logistics hub in Kyiv that included a facility involved in producing unmanned boats. It also said a data center in the Odesa region used to process intelligence and other operational information for Ukrainian forces was targeted.
The ministry further reported that a dry cargo vessel carrying military and dual-use supplies was struck while at the port of Chornomorsk in the Odesa region.
Russia said Ukraine launched drone attacks in response, claiming that its air defense systems intercepted or destroyed 330 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones.
Ukraine’s General Staff, meanwhile, reported that its air defenses shot down or suppressed 87 Russian drones during the overnight attacks.
Ukrainian authorities also reported strikes in 11 locations, while debris from intercepted drones fell at four other sites.
Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said impacts were recorded in Kyiv, Odesa and Sumy. Despite the reported attacks, authorities said there were no deaths or injuries.
The military claims and reported damage from both sides have not been independently verified.
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