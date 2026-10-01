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6 House Democrats Move to Sanction West Bank Settlements
(MENAFN) A group of six Democratic members of the US House of Representatives plans to unveil legislation Thursday targeting those who build or expand Israeli settlements and outposts in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.
The measure, called the Stop the Settlements Act, is sponsored by Representatives Joaquin Castro, Madeleine Dean, Don Beyer, Greg Casar, Sara Jacobs and Veronica Escobar.
The bill would aim to stop new settlements from being established and existing settlements and outposts from growing, using targeted sanctions and a ban on imports of goods made in them.
Backers say the steps are meant to head off further displacement of Palestinians and keep alive a route to a political settlement in which both Israelis and Palestinians can exercise self-determination.
In a statement, Castro sharply criticized the Israeli government and settlement activity in the West Bank, saying: “Under (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu’s government, settlers are engaged in a violent land grab that’s ripping Palestinians from their land.”
He characterized the ongoing growth of settlements as a major barrier to peace and urged Congress to turn to sanctions as a means of confronting construction.
"Democrats must face this with urgency—act now or watch the prospect of Palestinian self-determination slip away forever,” Castro said.
The measure, called the Stop the Settlements Act, is sponsored by Representatives Joaquin Castro, Madeleine Dean, Don Beyer, Greg Casar, Sara Jacobs and Veronica Escobar.
The bill would aim to stop new settlements from being established and existing settlements and outposts from growing, using targeted sanctions and a ban on imports of goods made in them.
Backers say the steps are meant to head off further displacement of Palestinians and keep alive a route to a political settlement in which both Israelis and Palestinians can exercise self-determination.
In a statement, Castro sharply criticized the Israeli government and settlement activity in the West Bank, saying: “Under (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu’s government, settlers are engaged in a violent land grab that’s ripping Palestinians from their land.”
He characterized the ongoing growth of settlements as a major barrier to peace and urged Congress to turn to sanctions as a means of confronting construction.
"Democrats must face this with urgency—act now or watch the prospect of Palestinian self-determination slip away forever,” Castro said.
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