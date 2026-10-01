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Turkish Stock Exchange Opens Higher as Markets Recover
(MENAFN) 0.66%, or 79.08 points, from the previous close.
The opening advance came after the index experienced a sharp decline in the previous session. On Wednesday, the BIST 100 dropped 2.79% to finish at 11,947.18 points, while total daily trading volume reached 150.5 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to approximately $3.07 billion.
The latest movement in Turkish equities came as investors monitored developments across currency and commodity markets. By 9:50 a.m. local time, the Turkish lira was trading at 49.0350 against the US dollar, 55.5805 against the euro and 65.1415 against the British pound.
Gold prices also remained elevated, with an ounce of gold valued at $4,184.35 during the morning session. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil futures were trading at $98.09 per barrel.
The figures reflected early market conditions as trading got underway, with investors assessing the direction of Turkish equities following the previous day’s decline and keeping track of movements in major currencies, gold and crude oil.
The opening advance came after the index experienced a sharp decline in the previous session. On Wednesday, the BIST 100 dropped 2.79% to finish at 11,947.18 points, while total daily trading volume reached 150.5 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to approximately $3.07 billion.
The latest movement in Turkish equities came as investors monitored developments across currency and commodity markets. By 9:50 a.m. local time, the Turkish lira was trading at 49.0350 against the US dollar, 55.5805 against the euro and 65.1415 against the British pound.
Gold prices also remained elevated, with an ounce of gold valued at $4,184.35 during the morning session. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil futures were trading at $98.09 per barrel.
The figures reflected early market conditions as trading got underway, with investors assessing the direction of Turkish equities following the previous day’s decline and keeping track of movements in major currencies, gold and crude oil.
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