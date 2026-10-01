India IT Earnings Face AI Pricing Pressure As Sector Enters Key September Quarter

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)India's information technology sector is heading into the September-quarter earnings season under pressure, with cautious client spending and the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence expected to weigh on revenue growth at some of the country's largest technology services companies.

Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HCLTech and Wipro are among the major companies preparing to report results later this month. TCS is scheduled to begin the earnings season on October 8, giving investors an early indication of how corporate technology spending developed during the July-September period.

Five brokerages cited by Reuters expect the country's six largest IT companies to record sequential revenue growth of between 0.7% and 3.5%, which would represent their weakest quarterly performance in three years.

The sector's performance has already been reflected in the equity market. The Nifty IT index has fallen about 27% in 2026, significantly underperforming the broader Nifty 50, which was down about 13.4% over the same period, according to Reuters.

AI Changes the Traditional IT Services Model

Artificial intelligence is creating a more complicated environment for India's technology outsourcing companies.

Traditional IT services businesses have historically generated significant revenue through billing clients for employee hours and technology projects. The increasing use of AI tools is changing that model by allowing some tasks to be completed with fewer employees and in less time.

That shift can create productivity gains for customers but also increase pricing pressure on service providers.

Jefferies has described the trend as AI-led deflation, with higher oil prices and interest rates adding further pressure to the demand environment. The combination could make it harder for IT companies to maintain pricing and expand revenue at the pace seen during stronger technology spending cycles.

For investors, the earnings reports will therefore provide more than a quarterly snapshot. They are likely to offer additional information about how companies are adapting their business models as AI becomes increasingly embedded in software development, consulting and business-process services.

Guidance Could Become the Key Market Signal

Revenue growth will be closely watched, but management guidance could have an even greater influence on the stocks.

Infosys, for example, could revise its full-year revenue-growth outlook. Its existing guidance range is 1.5% to 3%, although some analysts expect the company to reduce the upper end of that range. Jefferies has forecast a possible range of 0.5% to 2%.

Investors will also be looking for evidence that large technology contracts are translating into actual revenue growth. New deal wins can provide longer-term visibility, but the timing of project implementation remains important for quarterly results.

Currency movements could provide some assistance to exporters. The Indian rupee's depreciation against the U.S. dollar can increase the value of overseas revenue when converted into rupees, potentially providing some support to reported margins.

However, foreign-exchange benefits may not fully offset weaker organic growth and pricing pressure.

Sector Performance Comes Into Focus

The earnings season will also help determine whether the sharp decline in IT stocks has already incorporated much of the sector's current weakness.

Large companies remain exposed to global corporate spending, particularly in the United States and Europe. Higher interest rates can encourage businesses to delay discretionary technology projects, while economic uncertainty can lead customers to prioritize cost reduction over new technology spending.

At the same time, AI could create new opportunities for Indian IT companies as businesses require assistance implementing AI systems, modernizing data infrastructure and integrating automation into existing operations.

The September-quarter results will therefore give investors a clearer view of the balance between these two forces.

With TCS scheduled to report first and other major companies following later in October, the focus will be on revenue growth, margins, deal activity, AI-related demand and full-year guidance.

For the Indian technology sector, the earnings season could provide an important update on whether AI is primarily creating new sources of technology demand or accelerating the pricing and business-model pressures already facing traditional IT services.