Azerbaijan Prepares CICA Training On Personal Data Protection

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan is preparing specialized training programs on personal data protection for member states of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), as well as initiatives on sustainable transportation infrastructure and eco-friendly mobility, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Sameddin Asadov said at the CICA Media Forum in Baku, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

He made the remark at the panel discussion“Azerbaijani Chairmanship: Initiatives, Cooperation, and Results” dedicated to the theme“Building Trust Through the Media in a Polarized World.”

He noted that during Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the CICA, special attention was paid to developing cross-sectoral cooperation in the areas of economic development, digital systems, transportation networks, and environmental sustainability.

Sameddin Asadov emphasized that communication development and digitalization are among the main priorities of Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the ACGEM.



According to him, Azerbaijan, as the lead coordinator of the CICA initiative to build trust in the development of safe and efficient transport corridors, believes that sustainable, modern, and environmentally friendly corridors are vital for economic integration in Asia and for deepening ties among nations.

The Deputy Minister stated that throughout 2025, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport brought together CICA member states in four key areas.

He noted that these areas include the development of a data protection system, the exchange of operational expertise in cybersecurity, the expansion of knowledge sharing on the digitalization of transport corridors, and the acceleration of digital transformation and innovation.

According to Sameddin Asadov, forums, seminars, and conferences were held in CICA member states on these topics, focusing on strengthening data protection, exchanging cybersecurity expertise, the digitalization of transport corridors, and digital transformation and innovation.

He noted that these events were attended by representatives of government agencies, regulatory bodies, logistics operators, and the technology sector, which created opportunities for direct dialogue and practical partnerships.

The Deputy Minister emphasized that work in this area will continue in 2026.

Sameddin Asadov stated that work in this area is planned to continue until the end of the year.

“The Ministry of Digital Development and Transportation is developing initiatives aimed at sustainable transportation infrastructure and eco-friendly mobility, as well as specialized training programs on personal data protection,” he noted.

The deputy minister emphasized that these measures are not isolated events. According to him, they are steps leading to the creation of a long-term institutional mechanism for developing national capacity.