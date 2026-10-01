Azerbaijan Showcases Locally Developed Armed Robots At ADEX-2026 (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Various unmanned ground robots and armed robotic platforms developed in Azerbaijan using local capabilities have been showcased for the first time at the ADEX-2026 international defense exhibition in Baku today, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

The displayed equipment includes the SIGR-1 and SIGR-2 tracked robots, as well as the TIGR wheeled unmanned ground platform.

The main structures and software of the robots were developed entirely by Azerbaijani engineers. The platforms are equipped with both locally produced weapon turrets and combat modules from Türkiye's ASELSAN and Slovenia's Valhalla.

The unmanned systems can be used not only for combat missions but also for logistical support on the frontline, cargo transportation, and casualty evacuation.

The 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition, ADEX-2026, and the 15th anniversary International Exhibition of Internal Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment, Securex Caspian, have also opened.

More than 270 companies from 29 countries have confirmed their participation in the ADEX and Securex Caspian exhibitions. So far, 45 foreign delegations from 33 countries have registered to attend.

The delegations represent the US, Belarus, Bahrain, the UAE, the UK, South Korea, Czechia, Afghanistan, Georgia, Jordan, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Malaysia, Morocco, Montenegro, Nigeria, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Russia, Serbia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Sudan, Northern Cyprus, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uganda and Vietnam.

In addition, 14 countries – the US, Azerbaijan, Belarus, the UK, Czechia, China, Israel, Italy, Pakistan, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Türkiye and Uzbekistan – are represented at the exhibitions with national pavilions.

One of the key new features of ADEX-2026 is that the fourth pavilion of the Baku Expo Center has been allocated to a national exhibition for the first time.