CROSSVOLUTION Is Coming: OMODA X To Make Its Global Debut On October 20, Opening Up New Possibilities For Crossover

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The appeal of Crossover has always been its limitless potential. There are no fixed answers and no predetermined boundaries. It brings together qualities once thought to belong to different worlds, allowing familiar forms to take on an entirely new edge.

Crossover | Always Opening Up What Comes Next

As a global expert in the Crossover, OMODA has never stopped reimagining what crossover means.









From the OMODA 5, which emphasizes sportiness and a futuristic aesthetic, to the OMODA 7, which further amplifies avant-garde design and a premium experience, to the OMODA 4, which enhances self-expression through cyber-mecha and supercar aesthetics-OMODA has consistently pushed the boundaries of what crossover can be through its diverse product lineup.









When a form of expression gradually becomes familiar, the next step is to seek out new relationships and new tensions. OMODA's exploration of the crossover concept has always been directed toward forms of expression that remain undefined.









Where can the crossover go from here?

The answer still lies beyond the boundaries.



Own My Edge | Know the Rules. Define Your Own Terms

As OMODA continues to explore Crossover, it also sees a growing generation unwilling to be defined by a single label.

They have stepped fully into the adult world, but refuse to let its rules smooth away their edges. They understand how the world works, yet continue to trust their own judgement. They know the rules, and they also know when to step beyond them. Maturity has only made them clearer about what is worth holding on to-and what is never worth compromising.

This is Own My Edge.

There is no need to manufacture rebellion or prove individuality through confrontation. It is about knowing where the boundaries are, having the courage to cross them, and continuing to shine on your own terms.



CROSSVOLUTION | Some Boundaries Are Meant to Be Redrawn

As Crossover continues to move beyond familiar boundaries-and as people increasingly reject standard answers-the meaning of crossover itself begins to shift.

CROSSVOLUTION is happening.

The blending of vehicle types and design languages is only the beginning. Bolder contrasts, stronger individuality and expressions that resist easy definition are opening the next chapter of Crossover.



OMODA X | MORE OMODA THAN EVER

And this time, OMODA writes the answer as X.









X is where different trajectories intersect. It is a symbol pointing toward the unknown-and a space where different possibilities converge.

In OMODA X, the dynamic tension of a sports car meets the raw strength of an off-road vehicle. Sharp geometric lines give its silhouette a more decisive edge, while OMODA's signature futuristic mecha aesthetic brings a bolder, more progressive presence. Speed and strength, sharpness and wildness come together in a new kind of tension.

Bolder. Sharper. Defying definition.



MORE OMODA THAN EVER.

I AM X.

On October 20, at OMODA X NIGHT, OMODA X will make its global debut.

CROSSVOLUTION is about to be revealed.

About OMODA & JAECOO

As a youthful, personalized global brand, OMODA & JAECOO lives by the vision of“Co-creating a Beautiful Life with Young People.” OMODA is dedicated to embracing pioneering global consumers, striving to build“the World's Leading Crossover Brand.” It delivers fashion-forward vehicles with cutting-edge design and futuristic technology to Gen Z, redefining trendy travel culture with a crossover attitude. JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of“From Classic, Beyond Classic,” and is committed to becoming a“Global Elegant Off-Road Brand.” With exceptional four-wheel drive performance, forward-thinking intelligent technologies, and outstanding safety features, it leads a new era of elegant off-road driving.

Born Green, OMODA & JAECOO leverages the world-leading SHS super hybrid technology (covering both PHEV and HEV) to offer the best hybrid solution for global users, driven by the core advantages of“Super High Power, Super Low Energy Consumption, and Super Long Combined Range.” At the same time, the brand is accelerating its BEV technology deployment, responding to diverse mobility needs with stronger and more comprehensive technological capabilities.

In terms of intelligence, the brand focuses on intelligent driving and intelligent cockpit. Powered by SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) and AI cockpit technologies as key enablers, it builds a full-scenario smart mobility experience and continues to lead the future of mobility. In addition, in collaboration with AiMOGA, the brand has developed robots that extend smart technology into diverse interactive scenarios, broadening the landscape of smart living.

Driven by deep insights into user needs, the brand hit one million in sales in just three years, setting the fastest global record for growth in the automotive industry. To date, it has expanded into 77 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. Europe stands out as a particularly strong market – the brand has already entered 22 European countries and become one of the fastest-growing car brands.

Company: OMODA & JAECOO

Contact Person: Sherry Cheng

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