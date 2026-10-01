Numab Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Rajesh Chopra As Chief Scientific Officer To Advance Its Proprietary Multispecific Antibody Pipeline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Appointment brings extensive experience spanning drug discovery, translational medicine, clinical development and scientific leadership

HORGEN, Switzerland, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numab Therapeutics (“Numab”), a biotechnology company advancing a proprietary pipeline of multispecific antibodies in immunology and oncology, today announced the appointment of Rajesh Chopra, M.D., PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer.

Numab has pioneered a differentiated approach to multispecific antibody engineering, generating a pipeline of proprietary programs and establishing strategic partnerships with leading global pharmaceutical companies. The company continues to advance NM81, a trispecific antibody for inflammatory bowel disease designed with best-in-class potential and is progressing additional programs across its portfolio in I&I and oncology.

“Numab has built an exceptional scientific foundation, a differentiated technology platform and a pipeline with significant potential,” said Barbara Angehrn, Chief Executive Officer of Numab Therapeutics.“Raj brings deep expertise in translational medicine and drug development and a distinguished track record of advancing innovative therapies across oncology and immunology. His experience and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to advance our pipeline and scientific strategy. We are delighted to welcome him to Numab.”

Dr. Chopra brings nearly four decades of experience across oncology, immunology, translational medicine, and drug development. He joins Numab from Prologue Medicines, where he served as Chief Scientific Officer, and previously was a Venture Partner at Apple Tree Partners. Earlier, he led the Cancer Research UK Cancer Therapeutics Unit at The Institute of Cancer Research in London, one of the world's largest academic drug discovery organizations. He has also held senior leadership roles at AstraZeneca and Celgene, contributing to therapies from discovery through regulatory approval. He co-founded Monté Rosa Therapeutics and has advised and served on the boards of several biotechnology companies.

“What attracted me to Numab is the combination of a highly differentiated technology platform and a pipeline advancing toward important development milestones,” commented Rajesh Chopra, M.D., PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Numab Therapeutics.“Numab's approach to engineering multispecific antibodies addresses some of the key challenges in antibody drug development and provides a strong foundation for future innovation. With a promising lead program and opportunities to further expand the pipeline, this is an exciting time to join the company. I look forward to working with the talented team at Numab to advance innovative therapies for patients and help realize the full potential of the platform.”

Dr. Chopra's appointment reinforces Numab's commitment to scientific excellence and innovation. By combining a differentiated technology platform with experienced scientific leadership, the company is well positioned to continue advancing its pipeline and pursuing its mission of developing innovative medicines for patients.

For further information, contact:

Numab Therapeutics

Uyum Evcin

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Optimum Strategic Communications

Zoe Bolt

+44 (0) 203 882 9621

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About Numab Therapeutics

Numab Therapeutics AG is developing multispecific antibody-based immunotherapies for inflammatory diseases and cancer. Its integrated antibody discovery and engineering platform combines proprietary λ-CapTM, λ-StealthTM, and MATCHTM technologies with advanced Fc engineering to reproducibly enable the modular design of differentiated multispecific therapeutics. Numab is well positioned to advance innovative medicines addressing complex therapeutic needs and maximizing patient benefit. Its diverse research pipeline spans multiple therapeutic areas, creating opportunities for the next generation of first-in-class and best-in-class therapeutics. For further information, visit