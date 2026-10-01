Israeli Prez Thanks Capt Smit Machchhar Recommends 4 Civilians For Heroism Award

MENAFN - IANS) Jerusalem, Oct 1 (IANS) Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday thanked Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot of flydubai flight FZ1073, and lauded his bravery and actions that helped save hundreds of lives during a mid-air attack.

"To Captain Smith Machchhar - thank you from the bottom of my heart for the bravery, determination, and actions that saved many lives. I wish you a full recovery and strong health. The State of Israel extends immense gratitude to you," Herzog posted on X.

The remarks came amid growing international recognition of Captain Machchhar's role in averting the threat aboard the flydubai flight. The pilot was attacked and severely injured during the flight but continued to act to safeguard passengers and crew, which led to the aircraft being diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia.

Herzog also recommended the Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism to four Israelis, Yaniv Hayoun, Dr Shota Musayev, Zvika Manes, and Asaf Rajuan, while hailing their "extraordinary heroism" aboard the flydubai flight.

"At a time when the lives of so many people were in danger, you acted without hesitation, with courage, resourcefulness, and extraordinary mutual responsibility. You put yourselves at risk to save others and prevented a terrible disaster. Today, the whole world saw the beautiful and courageous face of Israeli society," the Israeli President said.

"I am proud of you, and I thank you on behalf of the State of Israel. I intend to bring your story of heroism before the advisory committee for the Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism and to recommend that it grant you the award," he stated.

During the incident, after one of the pilots stabbed Captain Machchhar and the aircraft began to plummet, those on board acted quickly and decisively. The Indian pilot fought the assailant and opened the cockpit door.

Tali Manes, Zvika's wife, raised the alarm that something was wrong. Hayoun, Zvika Manes and Rajuan then rushed to assist, entered the cockpit and overpowered the attacker, placing their own lives in real danger, while Hayoun steadied the aircraft's controls.

Once the attacker had been subdued, Dr Musayev provided lifesaving medical treatment to the seriously wounded Indian pilot, helping to stabilise his condition until the aircraft made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia. The swift actions of the passengers and crew averted a major disaster.

In his conversations with the four Israelis, President Herzog expressed his deep appreciation for the resourcefulness, courage, and mutual responsibility they displayed in moments of extreme danger.

He informed them of his intention to bring their story of heroism before the advisory committee for the Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism and to recommend that the award be granted to all four.

The Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism is Israel's highest civilian award for heroism. It expresses the State of Israel's recognition of those who, in moments of trial, risked their lives to save others.