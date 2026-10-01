Gandhi Jayanti 2026: The Story Of Mahatma Gandhi's First Bengaluru Visit In 1915

October is here again, and with it comes Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. It is a fitting time to remember the man who played a defining role in India's freedom struggle and, more importantly, to look back at a lesser-known chapter in his life: his first visit to Bengaluru. Gandhi first visited the city in May 1915, just months after returning to India from South Africa. The brief visit was packed with meetings, public events and encounters with some of the most prominent figures of Mysore and Bengaluru at the time.

Gandhi and Jan Smuts signed an agreement on January 21, 1914, bringing an end to the long struggle for the rights of Indians living in South Africa. Gandhi finally saw a satisfactory conclusion to his 20-year non-violent struggle against the South African government. The Indian Relief Act became law six months later, on June 26. This allowed Gandhi to follow the advice of his mentor, Indian politician and social reformer Gopal Krishna Gokhale, and return to India. He wanted to join the Indian National Congress in its struggle for Swaraj.

Gandhi Boarded The Ship To India In December

World War I began on July 28, 1914. A week later, on August 4, Gandhi reached London, where he wanted to meet Gokhale before travelling to India. Gandhi believed that helping the British during the crisis would support India's demand for Swaraj. He set up the Indian Volunteer Ambulance Corps to nurse wounded British soldiers.

Gandhi eventually boarded a ship to India in December and reached Bombay on January 9, 1915. Sadly, Gopal Krishna Gokhale passed away on February 19 due to severe exhaustion and health issues. Gokhale was 48, just three years older than the 45-year-old Gandhi.

Gandhi was deeply saddened by the loss of his friend, but he decided to honour his promise to Gokhale. He embarked on a nationwide tour to understand the problems faced by the people before launching any political movement.

Where Did Gandhi Travel?

Gandhi visited Ahmedabad, Poona, Calcutta, Rangoon, Shantiniketan and Delhi. He then reached Madras on April 17, where he had been invited by the Gokhale Club of Madras.

Influential journalist and publisher GA Natesan was a key member of the club. Natesan had founded the Indian South Africa League in 1909, an organisation that raised funds and support for Indians living in South Africa. By this time, Natesan had become a close friend of Gandhi.

Who Invited Gandhi To Bengaluru?

Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, the Maharaja of Mysore, was among the Indian royals who generously supported the South African struggle through Natesan. It was through this connection that Mysore-based writer, poet, philosopher and staunch follower of Gokhale, DV Gundappa (DVG), invited Gandhi to Bengaluru.

Gandhi could not refuse the invitation. The primary purpose of his visit was to unveil Gokhale's portrait and launch the Mysore Social Service League.

Gandhi and Kasturba arrived at the Bengaluru railway station on the morning of May 8. They had travelled in a first-class compartment, accompanied by Natesan. Since Natesan was unwell, they had chosen to travel first class.

The couple was dressed in very simple clothes. The reception committee at the railway station initially failed to recognise them. Once people realised who they were, however, a huge wave of excitement swept through the crowd.

Gandhi Stayed At Anand Rao Circle

KP Puttanna Chetty, the President of the Bangalore Municipality, had arranged a decorated horse carriage to receive the distinguished guests. Some excited young men wanted to unhitch the horses and pull the carriage themselves.

Gandhi firmly refused the idea. Instead, he asked how far the accommodation was from the railway station.

"Half A Mile," Came The Reply

"Then let us all just walk," Gandhi said with a smile.

That same morning, Gandhi unveiled Gokhale's portrait at the Collegiate High School. Today, the institution is known as the Government Arts College on Nrupathunga Road.

The portrait can now be found at the Gokhale Institute of Public Affairs, which was founded by DVG in 1945.

Later that evening, the Bangalore Municipality organised a grand event at the Lalbagh Glass House to honour Gandhi. The busy day finally ended with a meeting with Sir M Visvesvaraya, the Diwan of Mysore.

After the day's engagements, Gandhi and Kasturba headed back to Madras. This time, they travelled in a third-class train compartment, ignoring repeated requests from their hosts to travel in greater comfort.