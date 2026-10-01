Lance Klusener Confident Of Arabian Aces Squad In 'Explosive' Abu Dhabi T10 League

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Arabian Aces head coach Lance Klusener is confident of his Arabian Aces squad for their debut in the Abu Dhabi T10 league and feels the format is an 'explosive' one which would test the players.

The Abu Dhabi T10 will be held from November 7 to November 20th, with six teams gearing up to put their best foot forward following the Wednesday draft. Arabian Aces have added some firepower to their squad with the likes of Sam Billings, Imran Tahir and Richard Gleeson amongst other notable picks. Moeen Ali, Andre Russell and Liam Livingstone were already pre-signed by the franchise.

"The plan was always to go with a squad that could do their job both up top and pull off games for us with the ball if it comes down to that. T10 is an explosive format and is nothing like any of these players have played before barring here.

"You need innovation and serious problem-solving skills, and I'm confident that the squad is full of boys who will put their hand up and make it happen for Arabian Aces. It's the perfect formula to excel in a T10 format, and we can't wait to get started," said Lance Kluesner, Head Coach, Arabian Aces.

Owners Pankaj Jain and Neeraj Jain reflected on their ambition to field a team in the Abu Dhabi league. "Arabian Aces represents an exciting new chapter for us, and we are delighted to be joining the Abu Dhabi T10 at such an important point in the tournament's evolution. Our ambition is to create a professionally managed franchise with a strong identity and a culture built around performance, ambition and teamwork.

"We definitely leave the draft quite content with our picks. Lance is no stranger to excellence, and we are happy to let him do what he does best with the Arabian Aces," said Pankaj Jain and Neeraj Jain, Owners, Arabian Aces.

The franchise chief operating officer, Shoeb Ahmed, was also satisfied with the squad assembled. "Happy with the squad that we have assembled today. We have some really serious talent that will take the league by storm and some really promising names that are tomorrow's superstars. This is a unique opportunity for the young boys to play along with and learn from the likes of Moeen Ali, Andre Russell and Liam Livingstone," said COO Shoeb.

Arbian Aces squad: Moeen Ali (Captain), Andre Russell, Liam Livingstone, Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Arfan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Richard Gleeson, Sam Billings, Paul Walter, Alzarri Joseph, Imran Tahir, Salman Irshad, Quentin Sampson, Dwaine Pretorius, Vriitya Aravind, Ibrahim Masood, Amshi D'Silva, Dunith Wellalage.