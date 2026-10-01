Seativo Reports 40% Surge In International Demand For Premier League Tickets

SEATIVO HAS GROWN RAPIDLY IN 2026

Seativo records a 40% year-on-year rise in international Premier League ticket demand as more overseas supporters travel to England for live football.

- Damon Poole - Director - SEATIVOLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Seativo, the football ticketing platform available at co, has recorded a 40% year-on-year increase in international demand for Premier League tickets, highlighting the continued growth of football tourism and the increasing number of overseas supporters seeking to experience English football live. The increase represents an important development for Seativo as the platform continues to expand its international audience and serve football supporters planning trips around Premier League fixtures. For Seativo, the 40% rise provides a measurable indication of how international interest in English football is translating into demand for physical matchday experiences.The increase recorded by Seativo reflects the growing relationship between Premier League football and international travel. Supporters from outside the United Kingdom increasingly plan visits around football fixtures, combining matches with flights, accommodation, local transport and wider stays in English cities. For many customers, the football match is not simply one activity during an existing holiday; it is the primary reason for travelling. Seativo operates within that customer journey by helping supporters discover relevant Premier League ticket opportunities before they arrange the wider elements of their trip.International supporters form an increasingly important part of the audience using Seativo. Football can now be followed globally through television, streaming, social media and digital coverage, allowing supporters to develop strong relationships with clubs located thousands of miles away. For many of those fans, travelling to England and attending a Premier League match represents an opportunity to turn years of remote support into a physical experience inside the stadium. co provides a digital destination where supporters can explore football ticket opportunities while deciding which fixture, club or destination best fits their plans.For Seativo, the 40% increase is particularly significant because international football bookings often form part of a much larger commitment from the customer. A supporter travelling from overseas may arrange flights, hotels, rail travel and several days in the United Kingdom around a single match. The football ticket can become the centrepiece of the entire trip, influencing when the customer travels, which city they visit and how the wider journey is organised. Seativo recognises that relationship and continues to develop its platform around supporters whose football experiences increasingly cross national borders.The growth in international demand also demonstrates how football tourism can generate activity beyond the stadium. Overseas supporters visiting England for Premier League matches may use hotels, restaurants, transport services and other parts of the visitor economy during their stay. A major football fixture can therefore become the foundation of a wider tourism experience. Seativo expects the relationship between football and travel to remain important as supporters become increasingly comfortable researching matches, tickets, destinations and travel arrangements digitally before committing to a trip.Changing patterns of football fandom are another factor behind the international demand being seen by Seativo. Geography no longer determines which clubs supporters can follow closely, with digital media enabling fans around the world to watch matches, follow players and engage with football content throughout the week. Seativo's 40% year-on-year increase indicates that international engagement is also translating into demand connected with attending Premier League football in person. For Seativo, the movement from digital fandom to physical attendance represents an important trend in the continued development of the football ticketing market.The increase creates both opportunities and additional requirements for Seativo as the company develops its international presence. Overseas customers may have different considerations from supporters based locally because significant travel arrangements can depend on the match they intend to attend. Seativo therefore intends to continue investing in the technology, operations and customer experience supporting international football travellers. As the international audience using co grows, the company wants the infrastructure behind the platform to develop alongside it.Different international supporters also approach Premier League football in different ways. Some customers follow one particular club and travel specifically to watch that team, while others want to experience Premier League football more generally, visit a well-known stadium or incorporate a match into an existing visit to England. Some supporters know exactly which fixture they want before visiting Seativo, while others compare potential matches before choosing their travel dates and destination. Seativo aims to serve those different customer journeys by providing a football-focused environment in which supporters can explore relevant ticket opportunities.The 40% increase comes as Seativo continues to develop its wider presence within football ticketing. The company has built its platform around a straightforward objective: helping supporters discover opportunities to experience major football matches live. International football travel has become increasingly relevant to that objective because supporters are more willing to cross borders for matches that matter to them. Seativo's latest figures provide a measurable indication of that behaviour within its customer activity and demonstrate that global interest in Premier League football is translating into demand for live attendance.Technology remains central to the way Seativo serves that audience. International supporters frequently begin planning football trips online and may research almost every element of the journey before arriving in the United Kingdom. co provides a digital connection between those supporters and the live football experiences they are seeking. For Seativo, however, the website is only the beginning of the journey. The experience customers ultimately want takes place inside the stadium, surrounded by supporters and experiencing Premier League football in person.That distinction continues to influence the development of Seativo. The company operates digitally, but the product customers are ultimately seeking is a physical matchday experience involving clubs, stadiums, cities and other supporters. The atmosphere before kick-off, the journey towards the stadium and the reaction of thousands of fans to important moments cannot be completely recreated through a screen. Seativo believes international demand is being driven partly by supporters wanting to experience those elements of English football culture for themselves.The increase in international demand also provides Seativo with an opportunity to build longer-term customer relationships. A supporter may first discover Seativo while organising one Premier League trip to England before returning when considering another football experience in the future. Seativo wants to develop a platform that remains relevant beyond one individual booking, giving supporters a destination they can return to when planning future matches, competitions and football trips. International growth therefore forms part of a broader strategy to develop the Seativo brand among match-going supporters.Domestic customers remain an important part of Seativo, but the 40% international increase demonstrates the additional opportunity created by football's global audience. Serving both domestic and overseas supporters gives Seativo a broad customer base with different matchday requirements, travel patterns and motivations. The company intends to continue developing its football offering around those differences while maintaining the specialist football focus that has shaped Seativo.The rise in overseas demand also provides insight into the continuing development of the sports travel market. For some customers, the destination comes first and football is added to an existing trip. For others, the fixture determines the destination entirely. Seativo serves supporters on both sides of that behaviour, helping international visitors discover Premier League opportunities during a planned stay while also serving dedicated fans who identify a match first and organise an entire journey around it.For Seativo, one of the most significant aspects of international growth is the importance individual matches can have to overseas supporters. Someone travelling thousands of miles to attend a Premier League fixture may be seeing their club in person for the first time after years of following it remotely. That context means the football booking can represent far more than an ordinary event purchase. Seativo considers this wider supporter journey important as it develops the platform for an increasingly international audience.The 40% increase also strengthens the connection between Seativo and the wider football travel experience. Customers may begin on co while researching a fixture before moving on to organise flights, accommodation and transport. The football opportunity can act as the catalyst for significant additional travel activity, and Seativo expects this relationship between football ticketing and tourism to remain an important part of its international development.As Seativo expands, the company intends to continue monitoring customer behaviour and international demand to better understand how supporters plan football experiences. Data from the Seativo platform can provide insight into changing patterns surrounding live football, international travel and demand for Premier League matches. The 40% year-on-year increase provides Seativo with a significant benchmark against which future international development can be measured.For the Seativo brand, the increase represents another stage in the company's international growth. Seativo wants to become increasingly recognised among football supporters planning live match experiences in the United Kingdom and Europe. Growing international demand gives the company an opportunity to introduce Seativo to supporters in additional markets while building stronger relationships with customers who have already used the platform.Seativo believes continued international development must be supported by a strong football-focused identity. Overseas customers are football supporters with specific clubs, fixtures, stadiums and experiences in mind, rather than simply generic travellers. Understanding those motivations remains important to the way Seativo develops its technology and customer experience. As the company's international audience expands, Seativo intends to keep football at the centre of the platform.The 40% year-on-year increase in international Premier League ticket demand gives Seativo a clear indication that more overseas supporters are seeking opportunities to experience English football in person. It also reinforces the company's view that football tourism will remain an important part of the future of live sport. Greater international demand creates opportunities for Seativo while increasing the importance of maintaining technology, operations and customer support capable of serving supporters travelling significant distances for matches.Seativo intends to continue investing in that experience as its international presence develops. The company's objective remains straightforward: helping supporters discover opportunities to experience football live regardless of where their journey begins. Supporters interested in Premier League tickets and football experiences in England can visit co to explore relevant ticket opportunities as the platform continues developing its domestic and international offering.Seativo is a football-focused digital ticketing platform connecting supporters with opportunities to experience major football matches live. Through co, customers can discover fixtures, explore relevant ticket availability and plan matchday experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. Following a 40% year-on-year increase in international demand for Premier League tickets, Seativo continues to develop its platform around the changing habits of football supporters and the growth of international football travel.For Premier League tickets, football ticket availability and further information about Seativo, visit co.SEATIVO

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Seativo Reports 40% Surge in International Demand for Premier League Tickets News Provided By Seativo October 01, 2026, 07:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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