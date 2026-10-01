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Katz Alleges Flydubai Flight Incident Was Attempted Terror Attack
(MENAFN) Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz described Wednesday’s incident involving a Flydubai aircraft traveling to Israel as an alleged “attempted terrorist attack,” although the airline said the circumstances and motives behind the incident had not yet been established.
Flydubai said a confrontation occurred inside the cockpit during the Israel-bound flight. The crew was able to regain control of the aircraft and divert it safely to Saudi Arabia.
“It "was a jihadist terrorist attack attempt, thwarted only thanks to the bravery of several Israeli passengers who broke into the cockpit," Katz alleged.
However, Flydubai said the cause and motive of the confrontation remained unclear and would be determined through an official investigation.
“We urge all parties to refrain from premature speculation while authorities gather the facts,” Flydubai cautioned.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also offered an account of the incident in a statement issued by his office on the US social media company X. He claimed that "one of the pilots stabbed the second pilot, and apparently tried to crash the plane with everyone on board."
According to Netanyahu, passengers and members of the crew managed to restrain the pilot involved in the alleged stabbing. He said the pilot was arrested and was being questioned by Saudi authorities.
Neither Flydubai nor Saudi authorities issued additional statements confirming the Israeli officials’ claims regarding the alleged motive behind the incident.
Flydubai said a confrontation occurred inside the cockpit during the Israel-bound flight. The crew was able to regain control of the aircraft and divert it safely to Saudi Arabia.
“It "was a jihadist terrorist attack attempt, thwarted only thanks to the bravery of several Israeli passengers who broke into the cockpit," Katz alleged.
However, Flydubai said the cause and motive of the confrontation remained unclear and would be determined through an official investigation.
“We urge all parties to refrain from premature speculation while authorities gather the facts,” Flydubai cautioned.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also offered an account of the incident in a statement issued by his office on the US social media company X. He claimed that "one of the pilots stabbed the second pilot, and apparently tried to crash the plane with everyone on board."
According to Netanyahu, passengers and members of the crew managed to restrain the pilot involved in the alleged stabbing. He said the pilot was arrested and was being questioned by Saudi authorities.
Neither Flydubai nor Saudi authorities issued additional statements confirming the Israeli officials’ claims regarding the alleged motive behind the incident.
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