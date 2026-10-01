403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Syria, Lebanon Plan Joint Tourism Routes Through Jordan
(MENAFN) Syria and Lebanon are exploring plans to create integrated tourism routes linking the two countries with Jordan, with the aim of offering visitors broader regional travel experiences and opening new opportunities for the tourism industry.
Syria’s Tourism Minister Mazen al-Salhani and Lebanese Tourism Minister Laura Khazen Lahoud held talks in Damascus on Wednesday, focusing on measures to simplify visitor entry procedures, increase tourism exchanges and strengthen cooperation between the neighboring countries.
The discussions also covered collaboration in hospitality and potential opportunities for Syrian and Lebanese restaurant chains to enter each other’s markets through franchising arrangements.
The two sides agreed to draft a tourism memorandum of understanding identifying key areas for cooperation. They also discussed organizing a Syrian-Lebanese tourism forum that would bring together government representatives, investors and private companies operating in tourism and hospitality.
Al-Salhani said combining the tourism attractions of Syria and Lebanon could support the creation of multi-destination routes capable of reaching broader international markets while generating new investment opportunities.
“A tourist does not look at the region in the way borders are drawn on a map; they are looking for a rich and diverse experience,” he said.
He said Syria’s geographic position between Lebanon and Jordan could help create travel itineraries covering several destinations within one trip. Such routes could encourage visitors to stay longer and spend more, while expanding business opportunities for companies in the tourism and hospitality sectors.
Syria’s Tourism Minister Mazen al-Salhani and Lebanese Tourism Minister Laura Khazen Lahoud held talks in Damascus on Wednesday, focusing on measures to simplify visitor entry procedures, increase tourism exchanges and strengthen cooperation between the neighboring countries.
The discussions also covered collaboration in hospitality and potential opportunities for Syrian and Lebanese restaurant chains to enter each other’s markets through franchising arrangements.
The two sides agreed to draft a tourism memorandum of understanding identifying key areas for cooperation. They also discussed organizing a Syrian-Lebanese tourism forum that would bring together government representatives, investors and private companies operating in tourism and hospitality.
Al-Salhani said combining the tourism attractions of Syria and Lebanon could support the creation of multi-destination routes capable of reaching broader international markets while generating new investment opportunities.
“A tourist does not look at the region in the way borders are drawn on a map; they are looking for a rich and diverse experience,” he said.
He said Syria’s geographic position between Lebanon and Jordan could help create travel itineraries covering several destinations within one trip. Such routes could encourage visitors to stay longer and spend more, while expanding business opportunities for companies in the tourism and hospitality sectors.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment