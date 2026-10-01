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New Israeli Drone Strike Kills Palestinian Imam in Gaza
(MENAFN) A Palestinian imam and religious broadcaster was killed Wednesday in an Israeli drone strike while preparing a media report about Quran memorization in the southern Gaza Strip, according to a Palestinian official.
Mohammed Abdul Aziz al-Najjar, 38, worked as an imam and also produced and presented religious programming for Quran Radio, which is affiliated with Gaza’s Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs.
Ikrami al-Mudallal, the ministry’s media director, said al-Najjar was targeted by an Israeli drone “while carrying out his work producing media material related to Quran memorization.”
A medical source at Nasser Hospital said al-Najjar’s body, along with another person who suffered moderate injuries, was taken to the facility after the strike in the Al-Mawasi area of Al-Qarara, northwest of Khan Younis.
The Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs mourned al-Najjar, praising his religious and media activities as work he performed “with sincerity and dedication.”
Al-Najjar also served as imam at the Ibad al-Rahman Mosque in Khuza’a, east of Khan Younis, an area currently controlled by Israeli forces, according to al-Mudallal.
His death raised the number of Palestinians reported killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza on Wednesday to seven.
Mohammed Abdul Aziz al-Najjar, 38, worked as an imam and also produced and presented religious programming for Quran Radio, which is affiliated with Gaza’s Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs.
Ikrami al-Mudallal, the ministry’s media director, said al-Najjar was targeted by an Israeli drone “while carrying out his work producing media material related to Quran memorization.”
A medical source at Nasser Hospital said al-Najjar’s body, along with another person who suffered moderate injuries, was taken to the facility after the strike in the Al-Mawasi area of Al-Qarara, northwest of Khan Younis.
The Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs mourned al-Najjar, praising his religious and media activities as work he performed “with sincerity and dedication.”
Al-Najjar also served as imam at the Ibad al-Rahman Mosque in Khuza’a, east of Khan Younis, an area currently controlled by Israeli forces, according to al-Mudallal.
His death raised the number of Palestinians reported killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza on Wednesday to seven.
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