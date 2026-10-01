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South Africa Files New Protest Over US Ambassador’s Criticism
(MENAFN) South Africa has delivered another diplomatic protest to the US ambassador in Pretoria after he made critical comments about the government in media interviews, according to reports Wednesday.
The Department of International Relations and Cooperation issued the formal demarche to US Ambassador Leo Brent Bozell III on Tuesday, following remarks he made publicly about the South African administration.
Bozell has repeatedly criticized President Cyril Ramaphosa over what he described as insufficient action on five demands put forward by the White House as conditions for reducing diplomatic tensions between Washington and Pretoria.
South African authorities have rejected those demands, describing them as interference in the country’s internal affairs. The government has defended its policies as efforts to tackle the economic inequalities left by apartheid, which disproportionately disadvantaged the Black majority.
The ambassador was previously summoned in March after making comments about the controversial “Kill the Boer” chant associated with the anti-apartheid era. The phrase includes lyrics calling for the killing of a “Boer,” a term historically linked to Afrikaner farmers.
The latest diplomatic dispute comes as relations between South Africa and the US have deteriorated since Donald Trump returned to the White House last year.
Trump has repeatedly criticized South African policies concerning land ownership and Black economic empowerment.
The Department of International Relations and Cooperation issued the formal demarche to US Ambassador Leo Brent Bozell III on Tuesday, following remarks he made publicly about the South African administration.
Bozell has repeatedly criticized President Cyril Ramaphosa over what he described as insufficient action on five demands put forward by the White House as conditions for reducing diplomatic tensions between Washington and Pretoria.
South African authorities have rejected those demands, describing them as interference in the country’s internal affairs. The government has defended its policies as efforts to tackle the economic inequalities left by apartheid, which disproportionately disadvantaged the Black majority.
The ambassador was previously summoned in March after making comments about the controversial “Kill the Boer” chant associated with the anti-apartheid era. The phrase includes lyrics calling for the killing of a “Boer,” a term historically linked to Afrikaner farmers.
The latest diplomatic dispute comes as relations between South Africa and the US have deteriorated since Donald Trump returned to the White House last year.
Trump has repeatedly criticized South African policies concerning land ownership and Black economic empowerment.
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