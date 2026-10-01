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SpaceX Provides Starlink Kits to Support Malaysia During Disasters
(MENAFN) SpaceX has provided Malaysia with 50 Starlink satellite internet kits to strengthen the country’s ability to maintain communications during disasters, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Wednesday.
The donation was announced during a meeting between Anwar and a delegation from the US aerospace company in Putrajaya, Malaysia’s administrative capital.
According to Anwar, the discussions also covered ways to expand cooperation through Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite connectivity service, particularly to improve internet access for communities in remote parts of the country.
He said Starlink is contributing to government efforts under the JENDELA digital infrastructure program, which aims to broaden network coverage and raise internet service quality. The initiative includes remote communities in Sabah and Sarawak as well as Orang Asli settlements in Peninsular Malaysia.
Anwar also welcomed the launch of Starlink’s Point of Presence (PoP) infrastructure in Cyberjaya, saying the facility would help handle domestic data traffic and enhance connectivity for local users.
“Technological progress must bring tangible benefits to the people,” said Anwar.
He further stressed that expanding digital access should go hand in hand with stronger cybersecurity measures, data protection and efforts to promote safe internet use.
The donation was announced during a meeting between Anwar and a delegation from the US aerospace company in Putrajaya, Malaysia’s administrative capital.
According to Anwar, the discussions also covered ways to expand cooperation through Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite connectivity service, particularly to improve internet access for communities in remote parts of the country.
He said Starlink is contributing to government efforts under the JENDELA digital infrastructure program, which aims to broaden network coverage and raise internet service quality. The initiative includes remote communities in Sabah and Sarawak as well as Orang Asli settlements in Peninsular Malaysia.
Anwar also welcomed the launch of Starlink’s Point of Presence (PoP) infrastructure in Cyberjaya, saying the facility would help handle domestic data traffic and enhance connectivity for local users.
“Technological progress must bring tangible benefits to the people,” said Anwar.
He further stressed that expanding digital access should go hand in hand with stronger cybersecurity measures, data protection and efforts to promote safe internet use.
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